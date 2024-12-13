Trevor Nowaske Ruled Out Against Bills
The Detroit Lions appear to be in good shape on the injury front heading into a game that many pundits are viewing as a potential Super Bowl preview.
After missing last week's game, offensive tackle Taylor Decker and defensive linemen DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal appear on track to play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. All four, plus Alim McNeill after clearing concussion protocol, are off the injury report.
The Lions ruled linebacker Trevor Nowaske out for Sunday's game, as Dan Campbell said the linebacker would not be able to clear concussion protocol in time to play. Nowaske was not listed on the injury report Wednesday but was a non-participant Thursday.
“No, I don’t see Nowaske playing this week. That crept up on us," Campbell said. "That was something that he didn’t feel good and so he’s in protocol and he’ll be good.”
MORE: Five Detroit Lions Trending in Right Direction to Play Against Bills
Nowaske has seen an uptick in snaps over the course of the season, as he's been a valuable member of the rotation Detroit has utilized at linebacker. With Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez all on injured reserve, the Lions' linebacking corps has taken a beating this season.
The second-year Saginaw Valley product has recorded 17 total tackles with 11 solos. He also has two sacks and an interception, which came against Tennessee.
With Nowaske sidelined, the Lions could look to get more snaps for new additions Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams, as well as Ezekiel Turner alongside starter Jack Campbell.
Lions Week 15 Friday injury report
Trevor Nowaske -- OUT (Concussion)