NFC North Roundtable: Lions' Key to Beating Bills
The Detroit Lions' 11-game winning streak has been vital to their chances of winning the division. With the Minnesota Vikings not going away quietly, every single one of Detroit's 11-straight wins have been needed.
As Week 15 begins, the Lions have a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker. However, the Vikings are right on the Lions' heels for both the NFC North division title and the top seed in the playoffs.
Here's a look at where each team in the NFC North stands heading into Week 15, with insights from OnSI publishers across the division.
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Week 15: Lions vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field)
Most impactful player on defense: It’s hard to narrow down the defense to a single most impactful player. With all the injuries to key players such as Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone, several role players have been asked to step up. Two constant forces have been the safety tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. They’ve combined for 11 interceptions on the year, with Joseph being tied for the league lead with seven. If there has been a single most impactful player, Branch likely deserves the nod because of his ability to stand out both in coverage and against the run.
Keys to victory: The Lions have to be able to contain Josh Allen. Detroit’s offense has been able to score with anyone, so putting up points won’t be the issue. However, the defense will need to get enough stops against the prolific Bills offense. Detroit can also navigate this by creating takeaways defensively and controlling the time of possession on offense. Avoiding three-and-outs and winning the time of possession will be massive factors for the Lions’ chances of extending their winning streak. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Week 15: Vikings vs. Bears (8 p.m. Monday, U.S. Bank Stadium)
Most impactful player on defense: Jonathan Greenard. I've argued before that Blake Cashman is the lynchpin to the overall success of the defense, but Greenard's impact cannot be ignored. He's racking up pressures at an all-pro level and the number of times he's made life distressing for quarterbacks has made Vikings fans forget about Danielle Hunter. Heck, Greenard might be playing the best defensive end in Minnesota since Jared Allen had the horns on his helmet.
Keys to victory: Noise. U.S. Bank Stadium is going to be rocking on Monday night and it will arguably be the loudest environment Caleb Williams has played in as a professional. If the fans can make it deafening for Williams, the rookie could be thrown off his game and be prone to make mistakes. As big as the noise factor is, keeping him in the pocket will be equally as important. Williams made plays out of the pocket when these two clubs met at Soldier Field and that's when he made the Vikings pay. —Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
Week 15: Packers at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. Sunday, Lumen Field)
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Most impactful player on defense: Last season, Green Bay’s starting safeties had zero interceptions and the team finished with seven. Xavier McKinney, who was signed away from the Giants in free agency, has seven by himself. He has played excellent overall coverage, tackled well and led the group. It’s hard to say a player can be underpaid with a four-year, $67 million contract. So, let’s just say McKinney has been worth every penny.
Keys to victory: The Packers have two large advantages over the surging Seahawks. On paper, anyway. One, it’s running the football. Josh Jacobs is third in the NFL in rushing and has scored seven times in the last three games. He’ll go against one of the weaker run defenses in the NFL. Success running the football will give the Packers more plays; they had 30 fewer snaps than the Lions last week. Second, it’s turnovers. The Packers have the third-most takeaways and the Seahawks have the ninth-most giveaways. Green Bay is No. 1 in the NFL in turning takeaways into points. If the Packers can take advantage of those advantages, they’ll have their 10th win and be on the threshold of the playoffs. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
Week 15: Bears at Vikings (8 p.m. Monday, U.S. Bank Stadium)
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Most impactful player on defense: CB Jaylon Johnson. While everyone on defense has tailed off and injuries set in, their Pro Bowl cornerback has at least given them a chance to take away one weapon from opponents. He was critical in holding Justin Jefferson to two catches in the first Minnesota game at Chicago. Like everyone else on defense, Johnson's productivity has waned but it's still at a high enough level to challenge opposing receivers.
Keys to victory: Proving they haven't mailed it in for the year is one key. After the performance in San Francisco, Thomas Brown's candidacy for the head coaching job must be looked at with skepticism. Is there pride left in the locker room to get them through an apparent lame duck situation for a full four games? The short passing game is critical against Minnesota because what they really have lacked is a running game, as D'Andre Swift has failed to hit 60 yards five of the last six games. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.