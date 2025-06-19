Longtime Friend of Matthew Stafford Has Home Searched by Police
Local television reporter Hank Winchester, who is a longtime friend of Matthew Stafford and is the co-host of "The Morning After Podcast," has been placed on administrative leave by a Detroit television station after his home was searched by police.
According to Fox 2, "Sources tell FOX 2 the accusations against him stem from alleged sexual advances he made to a man during a massage. Electronics were seized from the house. The search warrant, approved by a judge, came after a man reported to police that Winchester allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards him during a massage."
Local 4 released a statement indicating that the investigative reporter is currently on leave.
"We are aware of an external investigation involving Hank Winchester. Currently, he is on administrative leave. To respect his privacy, there is no further comment at this time."
Todd Flood, Winchester's attorney, also released a statement regarding.
"Hank has spent decades bringing truth to our community and fighting for our citizens. Because he holds a high-profile position in our community, that can at times generate false accusations. This investigation will end where it began - nowhere."
As a close friend of the Stafford's, Winchester had been granted access to interview the popular quarterback and his wife during his tenure as the Detroit Lions starting signal-caller.
The popular "Help Me Hank" segments that aired assisted consumers locally who felt taken advantage of by the service industry.
Official charges have not been filed and reportedly, no warrant has yet been sent to prosecutors.
