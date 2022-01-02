Twitter Reacts: Aidan Hutchinson's Stock Slightly Drops Among Lions Fans

Aidan Hutchinson did not have much of an impact against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

The Detroit Lions will have a key decision to make if the team ends up with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

There are growing whispers the Jacksonville Jaguars may target an offensive lineman with the No. 1 pick, leaving the Lions to choose between two of the premier defensive linemen in all of college football.

Prior to the Orange Bowl, many Lions supporters would have ran to the podium to select Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.

Unfortunately, he had a quiet performance in his team's 34-11 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite the disappointing loss, Hutchinson believes the program is in good hands moving forward.

"We climbed mountains this season that no one thought we could. We did some things that nobody expected this Michigan team to do," Hutchinson said. “I think we set the standard for the future of Michigan football, and we really helped this program tremendously for the future. All those young guys, they’ve got this scar tissue now being in the playoffs, losing and having to feel this, so I know they’re going to bounce back next year and give them hell.”

The future first round draft pick sees several underclassmen becoming leaders next season, as they learned from the ups and downs the squad endured this season.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys on this team coming back who really -- they listened to us leaders this year. They learned from us. They were with us through the thick and the thin, ” Hutchinson said. “I know Michigan football will be in good hands next year with one of those guys. They’re going to step up. I already started talking to a couple of them that I know are going to be leaders next year. Michigan football will be in good hands, and they’ve learned this whole season what leadership is and how it’s supposed to be.”

While some may overreact to his quiet evening, it is important to note the Bulldogs' offense recognized the need to scheme around Hutchinson.

It was clear the plan was to run plays away from Hutchinson and to get the ball out quickly in order to minimize what Wolverines defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense could accomplish.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to a question regarding if supporters still wanted the Lions to draft Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.