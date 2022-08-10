Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Best NFL Team Featured on "Hard Knocks"

The reaction of fans was overwhelmingly positive regarding the debut episode of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions.

The opening scene of this season's "Hard Knocks" sets the tone immediately regarding what the Detroit Lions are going to be about during Dan Campbell's regime

To close out a passionate speech to his team, Detroit's second-year head coach provided a glimpse of what the new Lions culture is going to be about. 

"The last thing I’m going to say is this: There is no light at the end of the tunnel. There is no light," he said. "There’s a song Metallica has, ‘No Leaf Clover,’ and it says man, when it comes to the soothing light at the end of your tunnel, it’s just a freight train coming your way. If you see a (expletive) light, it’s just a freight train. Just put your head down and go to work. It’s about to be fun, man. It’s about to be fun.”

With that, the nation now further understands why NFL players and his assistant coaches want to do anything for him, in pursuit of turning around the fortunes of a dormant franchise. 

Viewers were given a behind-the-scenes look at a young team that is being coached by several former NFL players. 

Led by Campbell, the Lions' are in search of a winning formula to move forward following a disappointing three win season in 2021. 

To cap off the episode, Campbell makes the obvious joke using the last name of offensive tackle Derrick Deese. 

With an eclectic group of players and coaches, future episodes should be appointment viewing for the next month. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the debut episode of Hard Knocks featuring the Lions

