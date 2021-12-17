Twitter Reacts: Why Didn't NFL Postpone Lions' Week 14 Game Against Broncos?

Three National Football League games have been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

The National Football League announced on Friday afternoon that three of its Week 15 games were going to be rescheduled, due to a rampant outbreak of coronavirus.

The Raiders-Browns game was moved to Monday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Washington Football Team-Eagles game and Seahawks-Rams games were moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21. Both will be played at 7 p.m. ET.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the league said in a released statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

Little solace can be taken from any supporters of the Detroit Lions, as they were forced to play against the Denver Broncos after an outbreak of both the coronavirus and the flu last week.

"So losing your entire secondary and having a player test positive basically every day for a week isn’t worthy of a medical decision," Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett commented on social media.

It can be argued the COVID outbreaks experienced by the Lions' roster are not all that comparable and may not have warranted a postponement, as Detroit had five players on the list just ahead of the Denver game.

Meanwhile, the Browns, Rams, and Washington have all experienced 20 or more cases of players being on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past few days.

Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions having to play in Week 14 with a depleted roster.