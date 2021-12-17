Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Twitter Reacts: Why Didn't NFL Postpone Lions' Week 14 Game Against Broncos?

    Three National Football League games have been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus.
    Author:

    The National Football League announced on Friday afternoon that three of its Week 15 games were going to be rescheduled, due to a rampant outbreak of coronavirus. 

    The Raiders-Browns game was moved to Monday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. ET.

    The Washington Football Team-Eagles game and Seahawks-Rams games were moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21. Both will be played at 7 p.m. ET. 

    “We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the league said in a released statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

    Recommended Lions Articles

    swift5

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: Swift Out Against Cardinals, Six Players Questionable

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 15 injury report released Friday.

    hockenson5

    T.J. Hockenson Elected Surgery After Understanding Severity of Hand Injury

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed T.J. Hockenson's thumb surgery and health status.

    olave5

    Lions Select DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and WR Chris Olave in Latest Mock Draft

    Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

    Little solace can be taken from any supporters of the Detroit Lions, as they were forced to play against the Denver Broncos after an outbreak of both the coronavirus and the flu last week. 

    "So losing your entire secondary and having a player test positive basically every day for a week isn’t worthy of a medical decision," Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett commented on social media.  

    It can be argued the COVID outbreaks experienced by the Lions' roster are not all that comparable and may not have warranted a postponement, as Detroit had five players on the list just ahead of the Denver game.

    Meanwhile, the Browns, Rams, and Washington have all experienced 20 or more cases of players being on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past few days.

    Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions having to play in Week 14 with a depleted roster. 

    goff5
    News

    Twitter Reacts: Why Didn't NFL Postpone Lions' Week 14 Game Against Broncos?

    14 seconds ago
    swift5
    News

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: Swift Out Against Cardinals, Six Players Questionable

    11 minutes ago
    hockenson5
    News

    T.J. Hockenson Elected Surgery After Understanding Severity of Hand Injury

    2 minutes ago
    olave5
    News

    Lions Select DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and WR Chris Olave in Latest Mock Draft

    8 minutes ago
    cook5
    News

    10 Players To Watch This Bowl Season

    9 hours ago
    stbrown5
    News

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Not Dropped a Pass Since Week 2

    10 hours ago
    anzalone5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 15 Thursday Injury Report

    3 hours ago
    hockenson5
    News

    T.J. Hockenson Will Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    23 hours ago