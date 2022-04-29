Fans React to Selection of Hutchinson: Holmes Building Team Correctly

Lions fans react to the selection of Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Aidan Hutchinson has the opportunity to become a hometown hero, this time in the National Football League.

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first ever College Football Playoff berth, the talented defensive lineman will have an opportunity to be part of the Detroit Lions rebuilding process.

Much of the talk throughout the pre-draft process for several franchises has centered around finding and selecting players who love the game of football and are a proper culture fit.

It appears that no player who will be selected in this year's draft better fits the team that he will play for better than Hutchinson.

Despite not being a Lions fan growing up, the ex-Wolverines lineman really wanted to be selected at No. 2 by the local team.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was quickly informed when he took the podium that head coach Dan Campbell revealed in a television interview he had been constantly messaging Detroit's second-year head coach about adding Hutchinson to the young nucleus.

Much of the evaluation surrounding Hutchinson revolved around his ceiling, but for Detroit, surrounding a player with solid coaches and teammates who will uplift each other should allow for the maximization of potential.

Not surprisingly, the reaction has been mixed, as the comparisons will naturally be made to other defensive lineman drafted after him.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit's selection of Hutchinson.

