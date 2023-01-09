Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs

The Detroit Lions last made the postseason in 2016.

The Detroit Lions' 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks.

"You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where the top of this division has been Green Bay every year for years, and to go earn your right to potentially get in," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said, when asked about the opportunity to secure a playoff spot. "I know this: We’re guaranteed to get one more week, and I just think this is as special as it gets.”

In order to have had a chance to qualify for the playoffs, the Rams would have needed to defeat the Seahawks, and then the Lions would have had to defeat the Packers on the road.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks earned a 19-16 overtime victory to give themselves more hope.

Lions fans celebrated when Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

With the game in overtime, tied at 16, former Lions safety Quandre Diggs intercepted Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Seahawks took advantage, and drove down the field. Myers kept his team's playoff hopes alive with a 32-yard kick that sailed through the uprights.

The Packers can still eliminate the Seahawks and earn a postseason spot by defeating the Lions in front of their home fans Sunday night.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions being officially eliminated from postseason contention.