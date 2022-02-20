Lions Fans React to Chase Young Trade Rumors

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young only recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021.

Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign, Young's sophomore campaign was mostly viewed as disappointing.

In a recent Athletic mailbag, beat writer Ben Standig explored the possibility of the Commanders trading Young, based on their stated need at quarterback.

As Standig explained,

"I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback. In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level."

According to NFL writer Mike Fisher, "The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it. Indeed, Standig would seem to be sitting on a massive story here and yet he forms this as a sort of "throw-away line'' and buries it down in the 19th paragraph of a mailbag column. At the same time, Standig is a responsible beat writer. It might be a throw-away line, or even his own opinion and nothing more -- but it's an opinion that merits respect."

Putting Young on the trade block would send shockwaves that would reverberate all across the National Football League.

Detroit has a starting quarterback in Jared Goff that could entice head coach Ron Rivera.

In November, Young underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Imagine what Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could do with a player of Young's caliber.

"I know a team with a QB to unload that could use a pass rusher," Kent Lee Platte posted on social media.

Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions fans after a prominent draft analyst weighed in.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER