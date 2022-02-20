Lions Fans React to Chase Young Trade Rumors
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young only recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021.
Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign, Young's sophomore campaign was mostly viewed as disappointing.
In a recent Athletic mailbag, beat writer Ben Standig explored the possibility of the Commanders trading Young, based on their stated need at quarterback.
As Standig explained,
"I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback. In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level."
According to NFL writer Mike Fisher, "The Athletic didn't write this explosive angle with a three-inch headlines atop it. Indeed, Standig would seem to be sitting on a massive story here and yet he forms this as a sort of "throw-away line'' and buries it down in the 19th paragraph of a mailbag column. At the same time, Standig is a responsible beat writer. It might be a throw-away line, or even his own opinion and nothing more -- but it's an opinion that merits respect."
Putting Young on the trade block would send shockwaves that would reverberate all across the National Football League.
Detroit has a starting quarterback in Jared Goff that could entice head coach Ron Rivera.
In November, Young underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.
Recommended Lions Articles
Roundtable: Why Lions Should Not Trade Down in 2022 NFL Draft
Latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on why the Detroit Lions should not trade down in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lions' Starters Lost Most Games to Injury/COVID in NFL in 2021
Read more on the Detroit Lions' starters losing more games to injury/COVID-19 than any other NFL team during the 2021 season.
Jeff Okudah Listed as 'Dangerously Close' to Being NFL Bust
Jeff Okudah missed the majority of the 2021 season after suffering an Achilles injury against the San Francisco 49ers.
Imagine what Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could do with a player of Young's caliber.
"I know a team with a QB to unload that could use a pass rusher," Kent Lee Platte posted on social media.
Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions fans after a prominent draft analyst weighed in.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.