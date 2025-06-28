Two Lions Scenes Discussed Among All-Time Best 'Hard Knocks' Moments
The 2022 season of 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Detroit Lions continues to be talked about and reviewed quite favorably.
Head coach Dan Campbell gained national attention for his ability to galvanize a room full of players. Multiple speeches from that season continue to be replayed and shared by supporters.
Recently, NFL Films set out to determine the all-time best moments from the popular HBO football docuseries.
Two moments from the Lions' 2022 season were discussed.
First, Campbell's speech discussing what he wanted the team to represent became memorable when he talked about dragging other NFL teams into the "abyss."
"You just got to get a hold of them, though. But, if you get a hold of them, you start dragging them out to the deep dark abyss, you can drown them," said Campbell. "And that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be. Because that’s our domain. Because we will tread water as long as it takes to bury you. Because we can, because we choose to."
The other moment that stood out to Emily Leitner, an NFL Films producer, was Aidan Hutchinson performing 'Billie Jean' in front of his teammates.
“I’m gonna go with Aidan Hutchinson singing 'Billie Jean,' but mostly because the way the rest of the Lions reacted. There were shirts thrown and everyone got up," Leitner said. "That one stands out to me as an all-timer, even though it was (2022) because I remember everyone in the field was like, ‘Wow.’”