Under-the-Radar Defensive Coordinator Candidate Emerges

Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has strong ties to both Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

The Detroit Lions are in search of a massive overhaul on defense.

In 2020, Detroit's underwhelming defense set franchise records for both total yards and points given up.

New general manager Brad Holmes will now be in charge of reconstructing a defense devoid of high-end talent.

Another key component will be finding the right defensive coordinator that will embody the principles and "culture" the front office is looking to establish.

On Sunday evening, an interesting name emerged who has "deep connections" to both Holmes and Dan Campbell, the leading candidate to become the Lions' next head coach.

Former New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams served as the Rams' defensive coordinator from 2014-16.

Williams, who was suspended by the NFL back in 2012 for his role in a bounty system that provided Saints' players payments for hits that injured opponents, reportedly has strong ties to Detroit's new general manager and potential new head coach.

The veteran defensive coordinator was fired by the Jets during the 2020 season, after his decision to blitz against the Las Vegas Raiders epically failed.

Detroit's defense was certainly passive all throughout Matt Patricia's tenure.

Would the Lions' fanbase embrace Williams' aggressive approach?

A decision like this would certainly be controversial, but is not likely due to his checkered past.

When word hit Detroit supporters, they did not react favorably.

Here is a sample of their reaction to Williams' connection to the team's front office.

