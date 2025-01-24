Five Under-the-Radar Lions' OC Candidates
The Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator search is under way.
As Dan Campbell looks to replace Ben Johnson, he hopes to maintain the organization's philosophy on the offensive side. Campbell is an offensive mind and will likely have a long list of suitors hoping to get to work with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and countless other playmakers.
Detroit could certainly choose to promote from within, but even the position coaches have not been safe from other teams picking from the team's staff.
Here are five 'outside of the box' candidates that could fit for the Lions' current offensive coordinator vacancy.
John Morton
Current position: Denver Broncos Pass Game Coordinator
Morton is a name that some will find familiar, as he interviewed for the OC vacancy in Campbell's first season and spent a season with the Lions in 2022 as a senior offensive analyst. His year in Detroit coincided with Johnson's first year as offensive coordinator, so he likely had some influence on the offense in its beginning stages.
Since moving on from Detroit, Morton has spent the last two years working with Campbell's mentor, Sean Payton, as the Denver Broncos' pass game coordinator. He has coordinator experience, as he did so for a year with the New York Jets, and has worked in many offenses across both the NFL and college landscapes.
With influences such as Payton, Jim Harbaugh and Jon Gruden and having worked with Campbell previously, Morton has plenty to bring to the table from an offensive perspective.
Kevin Patullo
Current position: Philadelphia Eagles Pass Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach
Patullo is a younger name who has risen up the Eagles' coaching staff. He joined the organization as the pass game coordinator in 2021, and in 2023 added the title of associate head coach. He has played a big role in the Eagles reaching the NFC Championship game for the second time in three seasons.
He went to Philadelphia alongside Nick Sirianni, as both worked together in Indianapolis for the previous two seasons. While Patullo specializes in the passing game, he could also absorb some of the aspects of the Eagles' run game that allowed Saquon Barkley to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards on the season.
Duce Staley
Current position: Cleveland Browns Running Backs Coach
Staley is a familliar face for Lions fans, as he was one of the stars of the team's appearance on 'Hard Knocks' while serving as the assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2022. He departed Detroit for Carolina in 2023, and spent last season as the running backs coach of the Cleveland Browns.
The former player was well-liked during his time in Detroit, and he fits the team's mold as a leader and former NFL player. The Lions lean on their run game offensively, and Staley would be able to lean into his expertise to help in this area.
Staley could also be a candidate to return to Detroit in the event that the team promotes current running backs coach Scottie Montgomery to offensive coordinator.
Jeff Nixon
Current position: Syracuse Orange Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Nixon is another former colleague of Campbell with coordinator experience. He worked with the Lions' head coach for a time in Miami, as he was the running backs coach from 2011-15 during which time Campbell was the tight ends and eventual interim head coach.
Campbell has picked up former co-workers from that Miami staff in the pass. Most notably, Johnson was a member of that staff, and as were Terrell Williams and new defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.
Nixon has worked in a variety of roles across both college and the NFL. This year with Syracuse was his first as a true offensive coordinator, but he did do a stint as the interim offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
David Blough
Current position: Washington Commanders Assistant Quarterbacks Coach
Blough is an interesting name to consider, as he just began his coaching career this season. However, he's worked closely in the Washington Commanders' quarterbacks room and has had a hand in Jayden Daniels' phenomenal rookie season.
The former Lion quarterback spent a year in Johnson's system, and this could make for an easy transition.
Like Staley, a position coach opening could be available for Blough in Detroit as quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell is among the rumored candidates for Aaron Glenn's coaching staff with the New York Jets.