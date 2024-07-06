Reports: Vikings Rookie CB Passes Away in Automobile Accident
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson died in an automobile accident, according to reports Saturday. He was 24 years old.
While details regarding the tragic situation are limited, his mother confirmed his death to TMZ. Several tributes have been posted to social media, including one by his alma mater Dr. Henry A. Wise high school in Maryland.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning also tweeted a tribute to Jackson Saturday.
“Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident,” the Vikings said in a statement.
Jackson began his college career at Fort Scott Community College before ultimately landing at Alabama as one of the top junior college transfers in 2021. He played two seasons for the Crimson Tide before transferring to Oregon for the final year of his collegiate career.
While with Alabama, he was a college teammate of Lions' first-round pick Terrion Arnold, who tweeted a tribute to Jackson.
He was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his final year at Oregon, he recorded three interceptions, 34 tackles and two sacks. He was an All-Pac-12 selection both by the coaches and the Associated Press.
Jackson was regarded as one of the better stories in this year's Draft, as he originally gave up playing football to work at a grocery store before ultimately regaining the urge to play in 2019.
"While playing in coverage, Jackson shows a range of coverages and techniques," read his Draft scouting report from Bleacher Report. "Press man coverage is the one he plays the most. He opts to mostly mirror receivers at the line of scrimmage and get hands-on as he rides them downfield."
