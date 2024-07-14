3 Ways Jack Campbell Can Improve in 2024
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is viewed as a key piece for the defense ahead of the 2024 season.
As a rookie in 2023, Campbell struggled to put forth a consistent product. Though he ended the year on a more optimistic note, at points the Iowa product looked overwhelmed and out of position.
Here are three things Campbell must improve to have more success in the 2024 season.
Improve pass coverage
Last season, Campbell struggled to adjust to coverage at the NFL level. He was efficient in this area of his game in college and has great size for his position, however he struggled to take away passing lanes.
Campbell was Detroit's second-lowest graded player in coverage by Pro Football Focus, ahead of only Bruce Irvin with a 35.3 grade. Opponents connected on 35-of-42 passes thrown his direction in 2023 and collected a passer rating of 124.0.
A major reason why the Lions were excited about Campbell upon drafting him is the fact that his large frame naturally lends itself to being disruptive in passing lanes. Campbell was exposed at points in coverage, there is still optimism that he can improve in this area.
Campbell had his moments in coverage, though. Among them was in the season-opener against the Chiefs, when he flew in for a diving pass breakup. Plays such as this serve as a reminder of his capabilities in coverage.
Consistent play in run game
Last season, Campbell had the chance to play multiple positions within the defense as the Lions made significant efforts to get him experience. While Derrick Barnes won the job out of camp, Detroit really carved out reps for the Iowa product.
This meant that Campbell spent time as the SAM, WILL and eventually MIKE linebacker positions. With this shuffling around, there naturally came points that Campbell struggled to find his momentum.
Campbell's best trait is his size, which allows him to be efficient in the run game. He finished the 2023 campaign with a 72.8 run defense grade via PFF, and the service tabbed him for 10 missed tackles across the regular and postseason.
Now, as he presumably makes the transition to the MIKE linebacker position full time, he'll need to be consistent. As the middle man of Detroit's defense, Campbell will have added responsibility in terms of filling run gaps.
Communication excellence
A big part about playing the linebacker position is the communication that comes with it. Whether or not Campbell wears the 'green dot,' he'll still be tasked with communicating with both of the levels of the defense.
As a rookie, it can be difficult for a player to adjust to all that comes with the complexities of defense in the NFL. With Campbell having a year under his belt, he can take a step forward in this area. And in the eyes of linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, Campbell already has begun to.
The Lions' linebackers coach explained that Campbell has become a source of leadership for the defense, as teams have begun to look to him in the huddle. This is an early encouraging sign for Campbell, who is looking to improve after last year's struggles.