All Lions: What are Lions Plans for Ticket Refunds?

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers released their plans for ticket holders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our dedicated Detroit Tigers fans," the Tigers said in a statement. "Given the extraordinary situation we’re facing with the pandemic, we have updated our ticketing policies and offerings, placing a priority on providing flexibility and peace of mind during these challenging times."

For April and May home games, ticket buyers can choose to either accept a full refund or there is an option for a 30 percent bonus credit toward tickets in the future.

On Wednesday, the Lions explained what their current plans are for ticket holders.

"The Detroit Lions are following the NFL’s lead in preparing to play a full 2020 season in front of fans," per a team statement via 97.1 The Ticket.

"Given the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, contingencies for possible disruptions are needed and will be in place.”

