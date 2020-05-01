AllLions
All Lions: What are Lions Plans for Ticket Refunds?

John Maakaron

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers released their plans for ticket holders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our dedicated Detroit Tigers fans," the Tigers said in a statement. "Given the extraordinary situation we’re facing with the pandemic, we have updated our ticketing policies and offerings, placing a priority on providing flexibility and peace of mind during these challenging times."

For April and May home games, ticket buyers can choose to either accept a full refund or there is an option for a 30 percent bonus credit toward tickets in the future. 

On Wednesday, the Lions explained what their current plans are for ticket holders. 

"The Detroit Lions are following the NFL’s lead in preparing to play a full 2020 season in front of fans," per a team statement via 97.1 The Ticket. 

"Given the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, contingencies for possible disruptions are needed and will be in place.”

Let's take a look at other Lions news and notes from around the web on Friday, May 1:

  • Chris Burke of The Athletic lists 10 free-agents who might make sense for the Lions, post-draft.
  • Ryan Ford of The Free Press highlights what Georgia running backs have accomplished in the NFL.
  • Zack Moran of USA Today's Lions Wire recaps the Lions draft return from the Darius Slay trade.
  • Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation's Pride of Detroit explores if drafting a running back in the first two rounds is a sound strategy.
  • Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports on Matthew Stafford being among the top five favorites to win NFL comeback player of the year.

