What Contract Could Lions Offer Kevin Zeitler?
After Jonah Jackson departed for a new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions' offensive line was left with a hole at the guard position.
Later in free agency, the Lions addressed it with the addition of veteran Kevin Zeitler on a one-year contract. Zeitler slid in at right guard and wound up playing a pivotal role in Detroit's historic regular season.
He proved he still has plenty in the tank, recording an 86.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade in his 13th NFL season. The veteran started 16 of the team's 17 regular season games, but missed the Divisional Round game with a hamstring injury.
Now, as he's set to hit free agency, the Lions will have to decide whether or not to offer him a new contract. He made $6 million last year, and his performance would suggest that a raise would be in store.
At his end of season press conference Thursday, Lions' general manager Brad Holmes had positive takeaways from Zeitler's performance in 2023. He fit nicely in Detroit's powerful offensive line next to All-Pro Penei Sewell on the right side.
Heading into 2025, Zeitler is the only returning starter not currently under contract. Christian Mahogany, a 2024 sixth-round pick, impressed in his limited action across his two starts and could be primed for a bigger role. However, that doesn't rule out a Zeitler return.
Graham Glasgow, who performed well in 2023 and earned a three-year extension following that season, took a step back in 2024 as evidenced by a 53.7 overall offensive PFF grade. Glasgow has plenty of value and doesn't appear to be going anywhere, but his struggles are troubling.
As a result, retaining Zeitler and allowing Mahogany to compete with both for a chance to start at guard could be useful to get the most out of all parties in training camp.
For the length of a new deal, it's important to consider that Zeitler will be entering his age-35 season and his 14th in the NFL. A one-year deal would be wise, as it would allow both parties to re-evaluate for the future at season's end.
Zeitler's performance indicates a raise from last year's salary will be necessary, and the one-year deal won't have long-term implications on the team's cap situation that will likely take on more in the way of hefty extensions this offseason.
Contract prediction: One year, $8 million