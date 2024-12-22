Detroit Lions' Epic Trick Play Against Bears Called 'Stumble Bum'
The Detroit Lions were able to execute one of the best trick plays of the 2024 season in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears.
At first, many in the stands, and those watching at home, were not sure that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had actually tricked everyone.
Leading, 27-14, early in the third quarter, quarterback Jared Goff appeared to stumble while dropping back to execute a play-action fake.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also hit the turf, giving the appearance that it was a botched play.
Chicago's defense bit, giving tight end Sam LaPorta the opportunity to get open for a 21-yard touchdown reception. The TD catch extended Detroit's lead to 34-14 early in the second half.
Postgame, LaPorta told reporters the play was called "stumble bum," and the team worked on it all week leading up to the NFC North showdown.
“Our coaches do a great job seeing tendencies," LaPorta said, via ESPN. "I believe a couple weeks ago, they noticed on film that the defense reacted very heavily to a fumble by the offense. So, we kind of used that to our advantage today.”
Gibbs shared, via Fox 2, how the play came together and the origins of one of the most unique plays the team has run this season.
"I think they (the Bears) played the Packers a couple weeks ago, and Jordan Love fumbled the snap actually," said Gibbs. "I don’t think they meant to do that, but the same thing happened. Their tight end, (Tucker) Kraft, ran the same play. It was the exact same thing, but we just made it into a real play, like actually stumbling and stuff. We didn’t have to do too much. Me and Jared just had to sell the fake fumble or whatever, and hope the defense would freeze up like they did.”
