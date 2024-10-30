Jared Goff Misses Practice, Brodric Martin's Window Opens
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field to prepare for a pivotal Week 9 showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Dan Campbell's team has won five straight games and currently sits at 6-1. They will travel to Lambeau Field with first place in the NFC North on the line, as the Packers sit at 6-2. The Packers are 0-1 in the division, however, as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Among players not observed during the portion of practice open to media were Josh Paschal, Malcolm Rodriguez and quarterback Jared Goff. Others not participating included Kevin Zeitler, Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader.
Running back Sione Vaki was working out off to the side of the practice field.
Campbell said prior to practice that both Paschal and Rodriguez, as well as multiple other players, would not participate Wednesday. After Paschal said late last week that he expects to be available in Week 9, Campbell stated that the defensive end's status for Sunday is "TBD."
"Paschal won't practice. I'm gonna hold some guys out just for recovery," Campbell said. "Rodrigo will not practice today."
Notably, however, defensive lineman Brodric Martin returned to the practice field. This opens his 21-day practice window, after having been on injured reserve since late August.
Goff appeared to be dealing with an ankle injury during Sunday's win after he landed awkwardly while taking a sack. He said during a postgame interview that he expects to be okay.
Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams Is 'Worth Hanging With'
Paschal missed last week's game against the Tennessee Titans while dealing with an illness, while Rodriguez suffered an ankle injury early in the game. While Rodriguez did not suffer a serious ankle injury, his status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains in doubt.
In Paschal's absence, the Lions turned to James Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaiah Thomas to help fill the void at defensive end. Meanwhile, no Rodriguez meant more snaps for Trevor Nowaske and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Nowaske notched his first career interception.