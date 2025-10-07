What Lions Snap Counts Against Bengals Reveal
The Detroit Lions rolled into Cincinnati and left with a fourth straight win, which ties them for the best record in the NFL.
Detroit started fast with a touchdown on its first drive, then used a steady blend of offense and defense to eventually build a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Ultimately, they withstood a late rally from the Bengals to finish with a 37-24.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (62) 100%
Goff was the steady pilot of the Lions’ offensive operation. Outside of a first quarter strip-sack, Goff was efficient and consistent. He threw three touchdown passes, and distributed the ball to seven different receivers in Sunday’s win.
Running backs
- David Montgomery — (33) 53%
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (32) 52%
- Jacob Saylors — 20 special teams snaps (69%)
- Craig Reynolds — 18 special teams snaps (62%)
Montgomery out-repped Gibbs for the first time this season and accounted for two touchdowns. It was clear that the Lions were hoping to get great production out of the veteran in his return home to Cincinnati, and he delivered. Saylors continues to be a staple as a kick returner, and he nearly broke one in the first half.
Wide receivers
- Jameson Williams — (51) 82%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (50) 81% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (21) 34% — Nine special teams snaps (31%)
- Dominic Lovett — (2) 3% — 11 special teams snaps (38%)
- Kalif Raymond — (2) 3% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
Williams got one more snap than St. Brown, but had just two touches in Sunday’s game. Going forward, the Lions could look to get him more involved in the offense. Raymond’s first quarter injury led to more snaps for TeSlaa, who scored his second touchdown of the season.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (58) 94% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Brock Wright — (45) 73% — 15 special teams snaps (52%)
- Ross Dwelly — (16) 26% — Eight special teams snaps (28%)
LaPorta missed just four snaps and was a vital part of the game plan on Sunday. He hauled in five passes for 92 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. With an emphasis on the run game, the Lions had plenty of snaps available for Wright and Dwelly in different personnel packages.
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany — (62) 100% — Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Tate Ratledge — (62) 100% — Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Penei Sewell — (62) 100% — Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Graham Glasgow — (62) 100%
- Giovanni Manu — (62) 100%
- Kayode Awosika — Five special teams snaps (17%)
- Trystan Colon — Five special teams snaps (17%)
With Decker sidelined, Manu made the first start of his career and had an up and down performance. There were good elements of his game, but he was also responsible for allowing two sacks.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (58) 94%
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (41) 66% — Four special teams snaps (14%)
- DJ Reader — (39) 63%
- Roy Lopez — (27) 44% — Four special teams snaps (14%)
- Tyleik Williams — (21) 34%
- Tyler Lacy — (14) 23%
- Pat O’Connor — (11) 18% — 18 special teams snaps (62%)
- Tyrus Wheat — 13 special teams snaps (45%)
Muhammad had his highest snap count of the season, out-repping everyone other than Hutchinson as Detroit shifted their defensive personnel. Lacy continues to get snaps in the defensive tackle rotation and seems to be making a strong impression on the coaching staff.
Linebackers
- Jack Campbell — (62) 100% — Eight special teams snaps (28%)
- Alex Anzalone — (62) 100%
- Derrick Barnes — (58) 94% — 15 special teams snaps (52%)
- Trevor Nowaske — (9) 15% — 22 special teams snaps (76%)
- Grant Stuard — 24 special teams snaps (83%)
- Ty Summers — 12 special teams snaps (41%)
The Lions are leaning on their top three to play the bulk of the snaps, as Campbell and Anzalone once again played every rep. Barnes is a staple both defensively and on special teams. Nowaske has asserted himself as the fourth linebacker with opportunities in certain situations.
Cornerbacks
- Amik Robertson — (62) 100%
- Terrion Arnold — (48) 77%
- Rock Ya-Sin — (29) 47% — Eight special teams snaps (28%)
- Tre Flowers — (9) 15% — Four special teams snaps (14%)
Arnold left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury, which led to Ya-Sin and Flowers getting reps. Ya-Sin got opportunities, while Flowers played nine snaps in his Lions debut after being signed to the practice squad earlier in the week. With Arnold expected to be out for a while, both veteran players could get more action. Flowers could be signed to the active roster as a corresponding move for a potential injured reserve stint for Arnold.
Safeties
- Kerby Joseph — (62) 100%
- Brian Branch — (61) 98% — Four special teams snaps (14%)
- Avonte Maddox — (9) 15% — 10 special teams snaps (34%)
- Loren Strickland — 17 special teams snaps (59%)
- Thomas Harper — 13 special teams snaps (45%)
Branch left the game for just one snap, and Maddox's nine defensive snaps indicates that the team is more than comfortable to deploy him as the nickel. With Arnold set to be down for an extended period of time, perhaps the team leans on the veteran to account for some reps in nickel packages.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — 11 special teams snaps (38%)
- Jack Fox — 10 special teams snaps (34%)
- Hogan Hatten — 10 special teams snaps (34%)