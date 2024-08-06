What New York Giants Are Saying About Joint Practices With Lions
The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have wrapped up two days of competing at the Giants' practice facility.
Ahead of the two teams meeting in the preseason opener Thursday, the Lions and Giants battled it out in a practice setting. It was a chippy, competitive two days between two teams with high expectations.
Here's what four of the Giants had to say about competing with the Lions over the course of the two days of work.
On how the Giants felt after Monday's practice against the Lions.
"I think that's the goal every day you come out to practice, whether you're practicing against another team or yourself, is to feel better and more confident at the end of the day. I think we did that. Yeah, I think we made some plays, executed well throughout the day. Like I said, there's some things you want back and things we could do better for sure, but overall, I thought we played tough, played physical and executed well."
What he got out of two days of joint practices with the Lions.
"I got nice, good work from these guys at Detroit. Just some great work of just not going against your teammates. You get to go against somebody else. Having that mindset of getting back into that football mentality, that was great."
On his relationship with Terrion Arnold after playing against each other in the SEC and his role in the skirmish in Tuesday's practice.
"That’s the competitor in me and (Terrion) Arnold, we talk almost every day about just competing, how great we want to be. So, it’s nothing against him. He’s my brother, so I’m going to give him the work he needs. He’s going to give me the work I need. But I was just tapping him on the helmet, good play. That’s all it was."
On the test posed by the Lions' offensive line throughout the two days of joint practices.
"Like you just said, they're one of the better offensive lines in the league. With (Penei) Sewell, (Taylor) Decker, and Frank (Ragnow). So, they've got some guys. And it's a group that worked together for a while now. So, to have success against them in this practice means a lot. It’s a good confidence builder for us."
On the benefits of working against the Lions' offensive line.
"I think I was able to get some good reps. It's definitely always good work. You're not defined by one rep, but over the compilation of two days, it's been pretty good."
How it felt for the Giants to go toe-to-toe with the Lions.
"There's a new year every year, it's a new team, so I don't take too much from it. I let it be and I continue to see where we can get better at as far as technique, as far as alignment, assignment and execution. Other than that, we've just got to keep chopping wood."