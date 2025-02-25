All Lions

What Peyton Manning Texted Lions Dan Campbell After Playoff Loss

Peyton Manning sent encouraging message to Lions coach Dan Campbell.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL community certainly understands the disappointment felt when teams fall short of their established goals.

Dan Campbell had a 15-win football team that was battling a myriad of injuries. Unfortunately, losing many players, especially on the defensive side of the football, became difficult to overcome.

Detroit was unable to advance past the Washington Commanders and was upset in the Divisional Round of the postseason despite being the No. 1 seed for the first time in organization history.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning related to the abrupt nature of the postseason and reached out to Campbell to offer support.

“I said, ‘I know how you feel, I’ve been there, and it’s not a good feeling,’” Manning said, via Sports Illustrated. "'Understand that, but we did win the whole thing the next year.' You just kind of keep sawing wood."

The Lions are in a unique period in their franchise's history. Expectations are elevated to the degree that supporters now expect the team to be competing for Super Bowls annually.

When teams come up short, there is a desire to be even more aggressive in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.

“That was the kind of loss that could probably make an organization say, ‘Let’s change everything. … Let’s kind of blow the whole thing up and start over,’” Manning noted. "Or your organization and owner can say, ‘Hey, we’re doing something right, let’s keep going.'"

General manager Brad Holmes has often indicated he does not plan to be a 'prisoner of the moment' when evaluating how to construct the roster.

This offseason, that premise will be challenged, as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL is potentially available. Myles Garrett has publicly requested to be traded, but early reports indicate the Cleveland Browns have no current plans to deal the talented defensive lineman.

