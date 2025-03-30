What Questions Can Dan Campbell Answer at NFL Annual Meetings?
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has built his team into one of the league's contenders over the course of his four seasons at the helm. Now, in his fifth year, he's hoping to get his team over the top and hoist a Lombardi Trophy.
At the NFL's annual league meetings this upcoming week, he will have the opportunity to share updates about the team and its recent free agency moves during his media availability.
In addition to the team having several proposed changes to the league's bylaws and rules, he will also have changes to the roster to discuss.
Here are four questions Campbell can answer at the NFL annual meetings next week.
Are there more free agency moves coming?
Campbell has been very transparent throughout the course of his coaching tenure, and as a result, there can be updates expected when he speaks to the media. In years past, he has expressed different areas of need that the Lions could target in free agency, and he could do the same this week.
Detroit has focused heavily on the defense, particularly the secondary, throughout free agency this offseason. However, could a move to bolster the offensive line be coming? Campbell's transparency could lead to valuable insights about where the Lions feel they still have needs ahead of the NFL draft.
How do the Lions feel about their guard depth after Zeitler's departure?
One of the areas the team has a need was created by the free agency departure of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, which opens up a starting spot at right guard. At this juncture, the Lions have not targeted an external replacement amongst the pool of veteran free agents.
Detroit has internal options, headlined by Christian Mahogany. A sixth-round pick out of Boston College in last year's draft, Mahogany spent a majority of training camp and the first half of the regular season on the NFI list. However, he earned his way into the rotation, and wound up starting the divisional round game due to Zeitler's injury.
The team also recently re-signed Kayode Awosika, who has started games for them in past seasons, including two contests in 2024. Colby Sorsdal and Gio Manu could also factor into the equation after spending most of the year as healthy scratches.
At the meetings, Campbell can provide an update on where the team is looking to go to fill the vacancy. Does the team have confidence in Mahogany to hold the role for a 17-game season, or will the team look to add more talent in the draft or free agency?
What impact will new free agent additions have on defense?
The Lions have added five new faces to their defense, including a trio of cornerbacks. As a result, the secondary will be a point of interest due to some uncertainty about where all the pieces will fit in.
Campbell will be able to provide some clarity about where he views the likes of D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox slotting at the cornerback position. As it stands, Reed looks the part of the team's top cornerback, while Ya-Sin and Maddox could be depth pieces who are capable of stepping up.
With the new additions, there will be opportunities for second-year cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw to compete for spots and grow. Arnold should enter the year as the second cornerback and play opposite Reed, but will have to compete with veterans for his spot.
Amik Robertson and Khalil Dorsey are also in the mix, and Robertson held the slot-corner role for much of the year. With the new competition, the Lions will have plenty of pieces to plug and play in the defensive backfield.
Are there updated timelines for returns of injured stars?
Campbell should be able to provide new updates on the return timelines of a pair of key defenders who suffered season-ending injuries last season. Both Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill suffered significant injuries last year, and their availabilities for offseason workouts are uncertain.
Hutchinson has provided positive updates throughout his recovery and appears to be on track to participate at some point in the offseason, but an update from Campbell should provide a more clear idea of when exactly that might be.
McNeill, meanwhile, suffered a torn ACL late in the season last year. With the injury normally creating a timeline of nearly a year of recover, his absence could be much more lengthy. As a result, there has not been a true conclusion of when he may be able to help the Lions in 2025.
At the league meetings, Campbell can shed some light on when McNeill may be able to begin activities and ramping up towards returning to the field.