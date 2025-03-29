What Questions Can Brad Holmes Answer at NFL Annual Meetings?
The NFL annual meetings are set to begin this upcoming week, which will be the latest opportunity to hear from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.
Over the course of the four-day event, fans will learn the fate of each of the rules and bylaw proposals submitted by the teams across the league. Additionally, through the media availabilities throughout the week, there will be opportunities to hear from Holmes and Campbell as the calendar turns to April, which is the month of the NFL Draft.
Holmes is traditionally mum on specifics when it comes to the draft and everything that entails, however he will be able to speak with the media for the first time since the start of free agency. Any info he does provide regarding the Lions' strategy for the upcoming draft will be gold.
With that in mind, here are four questions Brad Holmes can answer at the NFL Annual Meetings in 2025.
Where do things stand with key contract extensions?
At the league meetings, Holmes will be able to provide an update on where the Lions are at with contract extensions for a number of key players. Among the players who are in line for new deals are a trio of key members of the 2022 draft class.
Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams could all have new deals by the start of the 2025 season, and Holmes may provide clarity on where things stand with each player at this stage of the offseason.
With how much the Lions have already committed to extensions in future years, the overall budget for 2026 and beyond is a major point of interest. As a result, how the Lions dedicate their cap space will be worth watching.
Updates on these contract extensions will be important, as it can paint a more clear picture of the futures of these young stars for 2025 and beyond.
What led to Lions making their bylaw and rule proposals?
With the backdrop of the event being the votes to decide whether the NFL will adapt these rules proposals, Holmes will have the opportunity to essentially give a pitch to reporters about why the team elected to propose the items that they did.
For reference, the Lions were active in making multiple submissions for rules and bylaw proposals. Among them were a proposed change that would take automatic first downs away from defensive holding and illegal contact penalties and a proposal that would change the seeding process of the postseason.
Ultimately, teams will vote on these proposals throughout the four-day event to determine whether or not the changes will be adopted. To pass, each proposal requires an affirmative vote from 24 of the 32 teams.
Holmes can explain why the Lions went in the direction that they did with these proposals, as well as explain how these changes could impact the game for the better.
What pushed the Lions in the direction they went in free agency?
With Holmes conducting his first media availability since the beginning of free agency, he'll have the opportunity to explain why the Lions made the moves that they did this offseason. Particularly, the team went heavy on defensive additions.
Detroit added a defensive tackle, a linebacker and three cornerbacks to the roster from free agency, which will at the very least give them valuable depth. Though D.J. Reed is the headlining addition, there are several newcomers who could make big impacts on the defensive side.
Offensively, the Lions added Kyle Allen and tight end Kenny Yeboah to compete for backup spots. Holmes will have the opportunity to outline why the Lions made the additions they did, and how they see them all fitting together.
What does the signing of Kyle Allen mean for Hendon Hooker?
The Lions signed veteran quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year deal earlier in the offseason, adding a new competitor to the backup quarterback competition. Allen is experienced, with 19 career starts, and will likely provide tough competition for third-year quarterback Hendon Hooker.
In Allen, the Lions will be getting a journeyman capable of stepping in and helping to win a game in a pinch. However, there's questions about whether or not the staff has the confidence in Hooker to go out and do so in the event of an injury. He was passed by Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart for the postseason, and now will need to earn that backup spot.
This training camp, which will be Hooker's second healthy, could carry massive implications for his status as the backup.