Which Lions Could Win Hot Dog Eating Contest?
One of the biggest traditions on the Fourth of July annually is the hot dog eating contest.
Every year, competitors from all over the world convene to compete and see who can eat the most hot dogs in an allotted time of 10 minutes. With the latest edition of the event set for Friday, it's only right to evaluate who would win in a hypothetical showdown of Detroit Lions.
The Lions have plenty of intriguing options to choose from, including a stout offensive line as well as a number of skill position players who could be sneaky competitors.
Here are my top five picks if the Lions were to host a hot dog eating contest akin to what will take place Friday.
5.) Tate Ratledge
Detroit's second-round pick would bring some youthful energy to an otherwise veteran list. The massive rookie would certainly be competitive, if his play-style is any indication. As someone who could play a significant role right away in his NFL career, Ratledge would be a darkhorse competitor to watch in this scenario.
Ratledge also appears to have some interest as a proverbial "foodie." He did a humorous promotional video while at Georgia with former Bulldogs quarterback DJ Shockley, in which he was cooking onions and describing all the uses for onions.
4.) Amon-Ra St. Brown
While linemen are the popular picks for this event simply because of their stature and the amount of eating that goes into maintaining their playing weights, St. Brown would have to be considered near the top of any competitive list.
Since entering the league, St. Brown has carved a reputation for himself on being the most competitive and unwilling to lose at his position group. While it's uncertain if he'd be able to keep up and ultimately win, there's no doubt he'd be firmly in the mix.
3.) Graham Glasgow
Glasgow has some experience with competitions of this nature, as he went viral for his appearance at the 'Beer Games' hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan and their podcast 'Bussin With The Boys.'
If his performance during the chugging portion of that event is any indication, Glasgow should be able to compete well in a hot dog contest. His competitive spirit was on full display in that event, and it would be no different in a hot dog eating contest against his teammates.
2.) Dan Skipper
Skipper has become somewhat of a folk-hero for Lions fans in recent years, meaning he would be a popular contestant. As the tallest player on the Lions' roster, he has an advantage in sheer size that could take him a long way in this competition.
Additionally, Skipper's story of making Detroit's roster is one of sheer resilience, which would be a necessary skill for competing in a competition like this. Skipper had bounced around the league on various one-year and futures contracts before finding a home in Detroit, and his ability to stick with the grind would take him a long way in this event.
1.) Penei Sewell
In this hypothetical, it would be very difficult to pick against Sewell. He's one of the best athletes to play the offensive line in the game right now, and is a ruthless blocker. His intensity is often on display throughout games and during pre-game speeches, and as a result he would likely set out to dominate.
Sewell has been utilized in ways by the Lions that many teams will not deploy their offensive linemen, such as catching a pass in 2022 and attempting to throw one in 2024. With his athletic ability at his size appearing startling at times, it's only right that he would shock competitors in an eating competition.