Why Eagles Are Not Threat to Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles vaulted over the Washington Commanders into first place in the NFC East with their victory last night.
As a result, the Eagles are now in the NFC's second seed behind the Detroit Lions. The Lions hold a NFC-best 8-1 record and are viewed as the best team in the conference by many pundits.
Speaking on FS1's 'The Facility' Thursday, former Lions backup quarterback Chase Daniel explained why he would take the Lions over the Eagles in a head-to-head matchup.
“The best team in the NFC without a doubt is the Detroit Lions," Daniel said. "I don’t care about Jared Goff’s five interceptions, I don’t care that they barely beat a team that they should’ve beat. I don’t care about that. For me, Philly is not battle tested, and I will say that Philly really does not have a quality win."
The Eagles lack a true statement victory, though Thursday could take that place. In defeating the Commanders, they dominated defensively against Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels.
Meanwhile, the Lions have road wins over a pair of divisional opponents in the playoff picture, as well as wins at Arizona and Houston.
Still, Daniel believes that the Lions have a much more thorough resume when it comes to being the NFC's top team currently.
“When you’re talking about the hierarchy of the NFC, it’s the Lions and then it’s everyone else in my opinion," Daniel explained. "Because (the Eagles) haven’t shown against good teams what they can do.”
Daniel's sentiment was shared by former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who also believes that the Lions are at the top of the NFC food chain. Like Daniel, he cited the fact that the Eagles lack a signature win.
“They can’t touch the Detroit Lions. Like, what my eyes tell me. You watch these two teams play and it’s not close," Houshmandzadeh said. "The Detroit Lions are by far a better football team. When is the last time we’ve seen a team have five interceptions, and it really should’ve been four because of the Hail Mary, five turnovers and still win the game? That doesn’t happen in the National Football League."
When looking at the Lions' body of work compared to the rest of the league, Houshmandzadeh proclaimed that the Lions had no equal in that element. Based on an overall body of work, as well as the eye test, Detroit has continued to win over the public.
“My eyes tell me the Detroit Lions, (the comparison is) not even apples and oranges, it might be apples and beans," Houshmandzadeh said. "The Detroit Lions can run the ball, they’ll throw the ball. What can the Eagles do? They can do the same thing but they can’t throw the ball with as much efficiency as the Detroit Lions.”