Which Lions Rookie Will Have Biggest Impact in 2021?

Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is primed for a productive rookie campaign in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions 2021 draft class was reviewed quite favorably by supporters and several NFL pundits.

General manager Brad Holmes collaborated with the coaching staff and the scouting department to add seven players from the draft.

Holmes even revealed that he considered trading up into the first round to ensure defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike would end up in Detroit.

"He was one that we felt like his skill set was worthy of being selected in the first round," Holmes explained. "So we made a few attempts to get him, but sometimes the draft gods smile on you a little bit and bless you with what you were wanting."

Onwuzurike, who opted out of playing in 2020, had 31 pressures on under 300 pass-rushing snaps in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, he recorded 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked kick in 13 games.

In a Sirius XM radio interview this offseason, head coach Dan Campbell expressed that the defense is gaining a player who could adapt to whatever the defensive game plan called for.

"He plays much bigger and stouter than his 290 pounds would show or indicate. And No. 2, when he gets an edge, he's got a ton of upside to rush the quarterback, because he's so explosive off the ball," Campbell said. "That's what really intrigues us about this guy, the potential that he's got. And right, he's got this demeanor about him like it really means something to him to want to disrupt the play, to wreck a play, to ruin an offensive lineman's day. That means something to him."

In defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's new 3-4 base defense, defensive linemen are expected to eat up blockers. As a result, players like Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara will have more of an opportunity to make plays all over the field.

Onwuzurike will benefit tremendously from working with veteran Michael Brockers and alongside fellow rookie Alim McNeill along the defensive line.

While many of the Lions' draft picks will have an opportunity to succeed, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and linebacker Derrick Brown, Onwuzurike is primed to have the biggest impact his rookie season in the NFL.

