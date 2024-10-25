Inside the Numbers: Lions Hangover Curse Is Real
The Detroit Lions are known as one of the most physical teams in the entire NFL, it's been a big part of their 5-1 start to the 2024 season.
Something about playing the Lions has left opponents reeling, as teams are now 0-5 in the week after playing the Lions in 2024. Most recently, the Minnesota Vikings suffered their second-consecutive loss after a 5-0 start, as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20.
Dating back to last season, teams are 2-8 in their last 10 regular season games after playing the Lions, excluding the Vikings, who lost to Detroit in the 2023 regular season finale before winning their 2024 season opener.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders after beating the Lions in Week 17, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers a week after losing to the Lions in Week 13 of last season.
For what it's worth, the San Francisco 49ers lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs last season after defeating the Lions in the NFC Championship game.
With the exception of the Dallas Cowboys, who were on a bye the week after their Week 6 loss, every team to have taken on the Lions have lost the following week. Of the five teams to deal with this "Lions hangover" four of their losses have been by double digits.
In their first game after playing against the Lions, teams are being outscored 168-74 this season. Tampa Bay, the only team to have beaten Detroit this season, suffered a 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos the following week.
Every team has been favored in their game after playing the Lions, but they have an average margin of defeat of 19.4 points.
The Rams, who lost in overtime to Detroit in a thrilling season opener, lost to the Arizona Cardinals 41-13 the following week.
Dan Campbell was asked about the trend during the team's bye week, and explained that it could be a coincidence.
"I don’t know if there’s anything to that," Campbell said. "Look, we play a certain style, and it’s what we do. No matter whether we win or lose, we always say, 'No matter what it is, you’re going to know you were in a dog fight.' And so, we’re trying to play that way."
The Tennessee Titans, whom the Lions play in Week 8, have an opportunity to break this proverbial curse in Week 9 when they take on the New England Patriots.