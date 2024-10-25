Inside the Numbers: Lions Hangover Curse Is Real

After tonight’s Vikings’ loss to the Rams, teams that play the Lions one week are now 0-5 the very next week.



🏈Rams lost to the Cardinals.

🏈Bucs lost to the Broncos.

🏈Cardinals lost to the Commanders.

🏈Seahawks lost to the Giants.

Cowboys - bye.

🏈Vikings lost to the Rams.