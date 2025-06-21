Why Lions Need Mekhi Wingo to Emerge in 2025
In the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions bulked up their defensive line, selecting Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State.
Following a rash of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, it was clear that another body in the room was needed. Over the course of the 2024 season, the Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, and Alim McNeill, among their key contributors.
Another player that was lost for the season was Mekhi Wingo, who was lost for the year with a knee injury following the Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears. Wingo was a 2024 sixth rounder for Detroit, hailing from LSU, where he was a third team All-American in 2022.
With Alim McNeill missing the start of the season due to recovery from his injury, and Levi Onwuzurike only on a one year deal, it is imperative that a player on the interior steps up to leave a healthy Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport duo free on the outside.
While Williams is one option, as is Onwuzurike, the player that provides the most intrigue is Mekhi Wingo. Wingo, who just turned 22 in April, is a player that slid down the draft boards last year with concerns due to size and injury, overlooking his production.
Between LSU and Missouri, he recorded 8.5 sacks in three seasons of SEC ball. His final season was hampered, with defensive lineman scorching through 4.5 sacks in eight games. Without injuries, Wingo likely would have seen his third selection to the All-SEC conference teams, joining his selection as an All-SEC freshman in 2021 and second team nomination in 2022.
His production has not shown in the NFL stat column, yet. Wingo is still looking for his first sack after five pressures in 108 pass rush snaps his rookie season. Wingo struggled against the size and length of the NFL, the traditional concern that comes with a lineman on the smaller end of the scale.
Another part of Wingo’s lack of production comes from a lack of opportunity. Until the rash of injuries took their toll on the Lions, Wingo was mired as a depth piece. Just when his name was called, he suffered through his own injury.
While Wingo is not an overwhelming force on the pass rush front, yet, he provides a good compliment to nose tackles DJ Reader and free agent addition Roy Lopez. He also pairs nicely alongside Williams, who can slot at all the defensive tackle techniques.
The still-young prospect stands to learn and eat up extra reps with McNeill out and Williams being limited in practice, from what was called a coach’s decision. In the long haul, those reps can prove crucial, especially with one extra preseason game to play a few extra series