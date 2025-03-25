How to Watch Lions Compete at NFLPA Classic
The Detroit Lions will be well represented at the NFL Players' Association's annual golf tournament, which is set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The third edition of the event, titled the NFLPA Classic, will be held at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. It will be streamed on The Golf Channel from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A total of 72 NFL players will compete in the event, with players being divided up into teams of four. Detroit's group of representatives is headlined by Aidan Hutchinson and Sam LaPorta, both of whom are captains of their respective teams.
Hutchinson's team is comprised of himself and three of his teammates from the 2024 season, including defensive tackle Kyle Peko, long snapper Hogan Hatten and defensive end Pat O'Connor.
LaPorta, meanwhile, headlines a team of tight ends that also includes teammate Brock Wright, Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tucker Kraft of the Green Bay Packers.
Appearing on 'Up and Adams with Kay Adams,' prior to the event Tuesday, LaPorta was asked about how Lions head coach Dan Campbell would perform on the course. This hypothetical generated a laugh.
"There's a lot of finesse and technique to a golf game, which I know Dan has," LaPorta said. "But how that translates to hitting a ball, I maybe question."
"Dan is obviously 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6, ginormous. Him hitting a tiny little golf ball would just be comedy."
Additionally, two free agent additions from this offseason will be competing in the event. Cornerback Avonte Maddox is on a team with New England Patriots offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Brian O'Neill and captain Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Meanwhile, newly signed veteran quarterback Kyle Allen is set to compete with captain Christian Kirk of the Houston Texans, wide receiver Sterling Shepard of Tampa Bay and Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole.
List of current and former Lions competing in 2025 NFLPA Classic
Team Maye (Captain Drake Maye)
QB Josh Dobbs (2022)
Team Hutchinson (Captain Aidan Hutchinson)
DE Aidan Hutchinson (Current)
DT Kyle Peko (2024)
LS Hogan Hatten (Current)
DL Pat O'Connor (Current)
Team LaPorta (Captain Sam LaPorta)
TE Sam LaPorta (Current)
TE Brock Wright (Current)
Team Goedert (Captain Dallas Goedert)
CB Avonte Maddox (Current)
Team Ertz (Captain Zach Ertz)
TE Zach Ertz (2023)
Team Kirk (Captain Christian Kirk)
QB Kyle Allen (Current)
Team Van Noy (Captain Kyle Van Noy)
LB Kyle Van Noy (2014-16)
Team Kincaid (Captain Dalton Kincaid)
P Sam Martin (2013-19)
Team Hockenson (Captain T.J. Hockenson)
TE T.J. Hockenson (2019-22)