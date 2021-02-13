Exploring Whether Lions Will Start a Rookie Quarterback If Drafted

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions will start a rookie quarterback, if they select one in the 2021 NFL Draft

Even with former L.A. Rams passer Jared Goff now on board as the "stopgap" option under center in Motown, there's a shot the Lions still draft a quarterback at No. 7 overall.

But, even if they do, there's a real chance the rookie passer won't see the field for at least the first half of the 2021 campaign -- at least if the decision's up to new Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Lynn, who served as the head coach for the 2020 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers a year ago, expressed during his introductory press conference with Detroit media his preference for a rookie QB to sit behind a veteran passer in his first year.

"I'd love to see that rookie sit and watch for a little while. If he could watch for half the season or watch for the first year like Patrick Mahomes did (behind Alex Smith), I believe he can learn so much from the right veteran quarterback, because a lot of rookies come into this league and they’re not ready," Lynn told reporters.

Lynn labeled the difference in the "speed of the game" from college to the pros as a reason for why he's a proponent of a first-year signal-caller sitting behind a more experienced quarterback to begin his NFL career.

"The speed of the game is twice as fast as it was in college, and they don’t have success (with it)," Lynn conveyed. "And, in today’s environment with social media, things get out of whack, and some of these guys lose their confidence and, hell, they never get it back. So, if I can sit a rookie, I will.”

Lynn did just that this past season with the Chargers until longtime NFL signal-caller Tyrod Taylor suffered a freak injury -- via a Chargers team doctor puncturing his lung -- going into Los Angeles' Week 2 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It pressed Herbert into action, and the Oregon product went on to throw for an NFL rookie-record 31 touchdowns and 4,336 yards in 15 games.

Herbert checks the defense pre-snap against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

“Well, the plan all along was yeah, we were going to play the best football player,” Lynn said. “But, we didn’t have a preseason, we didn’t have an offseason. So, Tyrod Taylor was our Day 1 starter. And he earned the right to be the Day 1 starter. Every man on the team voted him team captain. That’s the only time that’s happened since I’ve been there, because they knew what type of leader he was.

“And, I’ve had Tyrod before. He was my starting quarterback (the) last time I was an OC (in 2016 with Buffalo), and we had a top-10 offense. He’s one of the best guys in the league at taking care of the football, and he has a winning record. So, he deserved to be the Day 1 starter, and he won it."

Similar to the situation with Taylor last season, Goff will have every chance to win the Lions' starting quarterback job out of training camp, even if the organization decides to take a young signal-caller with the No. 7 overall pick this April.

Now, the onus is on Goff, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, to prove that he's the man for the job.

More from SI All Lions:

Could Lions Draft Another Cornerback in Round 1?

Odds J.J. Watt Lands with Detroit Lions

Lions Mock Draft Roundup: A Look at Interesting Trades

Lions in Attendance for Trevor Lawrence Workout

Matthew and Kelly Stafford's Gift to Detroit

Stafford: 'We'll Never Forget Detroit'

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.