Anthony Lynn Must Turn Jared Goff Into Game Manager

It's the description that most NFL quarterbacks resent being labeled as: "Game manager."

It's a term synonymous with an ultra low-risk offense, pedestrian statistics and low interceptions and fumbles.

New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn must find that delicate balance of developing Detroit's rushing attack, while at the same time, maximizing the talents of new quarterback Jared Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Bill Cowher believes that Goff has an opportunity to turn around his career now, due to the Lions trading for him.

"It’s a chance to kind of have a second time around. And, I think they’re going to get back to running the football," Cowher expressed during his Super Bowl media session on Wednesday.

Now that the dust has settled from one of the biggest trades in Lions history, new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will continue their evaluations of the roster.

Campbell is hoping the newly assembled coaching staff -- comprised of several former players and experienced coaches -- will work toward instilling confidence and providing the players with the necessary tools to make improvements.

“Here’s what I do know: Every player on this roster is going to be better than they were last year,” Campbell told MLive. “I know that with everything in my heart because of the staff I brought in. That’s why I made this investment into our staff of guys that we kept or added. I believe these guys are outstanding teachers, they’re outstanding men, they’re outstanding coaches. You want to change a culture? Bring in great people. You want to make your guys better? Don’t just bring in great people, bring in great teachers of the game."

With Goff, Sean McVay's offense found itself hampered and not able to fully unleash what the offensive guru had envisioned.

Based on a film review of his past two seasons, Goff is not 100 percent comfortable in making aggressive decisions to throw the ball deep.

Another factor that plagued Goff the past two seasons was turnovers.

Whether it be a result of indecision, making the incorrect read or holding onto the football too long, Goff's turnover numbers were among the highest in the league.

Ask any football coach and watch their demeanor change when their top performers turn the football over repeatedly.

Detroit's coaching staff must not only work to improve Goff's confidence, but also the other members of the roster that suffered numerous losses the last three seasons.

"I think there’s a lack of confidence," Campbell said. "And I think that’s part of our job, too -- how do we get these guys (to) where they have a little bit of swagger back? So, that itself is I think Step 1. I told my staff the other day, I said, ‘Man, I think Step 1 is we have to instill confidence as quickly as possible. That’s No. 1. And then, let’s start pulling from there.’"

For Goff, it starts with crafting a running game that can consistently gain chunks of yardage with each attempt.

Short and quick passes that don't require a massive amount of decision-making will allow Goff to gain confidence early in his tenure in Motown.

With Detroit's wide receiving corps needing to be completely revamped, it is safe to say that the Lions won't be flinging the football all over the field, as they did with Stafford under center.

Goff has the talent to continue to develop, and should have more to offer than he did in L.A.

With Lynn's tutelage, Detroit's new franchise passer can make game managers cool again and help the franchise turn things around.

