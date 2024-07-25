Lions Believe Brian Branch Can Be Game-Changer at Safety
The Detroit Lions went most of the offseason with second-year defensive back Brian Branch out of action.
Branch spent all of organized team activities recovering from an offseason cleanup procedure, but returned to the practice field in a limited manner as training camp opened Wednesday. He was initially placed on the PUP list Sunday, but removed on Wednesday as he participated in walkthrough.
It will be an intriguing camp for Branch, who is looking to follow up a strong rookie year and will be learning a new position.
While not fully committing to taking Branch out of the nickel spot, where he played as a rookie, Lions coach Dan Campbell explained that the Alabama product has the chance to be a game-changer upon sliding tot the safety position.
“Branch is a guy that has got a lot of flexibility and versatility in what he can do," Campbell said. "Certainly we know he can play the nickel position, but safety, you can make a lot of plays at the nickel and produce in this defense. But safety is, you’re talking about you’ve got a lot of freedom within the structure, within the system. You talk about making plays, you can make some plays there."
For the Lions, Branch offers a unique defensive skill set. He's physical enough to play the run and savvy enough to play in coverage. Even with all of Detroit's additions in the secondary, he will be among the biggest defensive playmakers.
The Lions currently have Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu are currently at the top of the safety depth chart. Both players have been productive in their careers, which could lead to some interesting mixing and matching along with Branch sliding into a new role.
"Branch, it can suit him well and give him a chance to see where he can go with it," Campbell said. "We talked about it before, that’s what this is. We have options now and we’ve got some guys that we think pretty highly of in the secondary room. It’s all about finding the best combination of who, certainly outside, nickel, safety. So we’re just gonna keep moving them and keep mixing them in.”
Jamo's strong day
Wide receiver Jameson Williams had a good first day of camp, including an early touchdown on a deep pass from Jared Goff. His route-running was crisp and he looked explosive, along with appearing stronger.
It wasn't a perfect day for Alabama, though, as he vomited multiple times throughout practice. He revealed later that he had a bad breakfast. Though he was dealing with that, Campbell ultimately came away from practice encouraged by what he saw from the third-year wideout.
“As long as he keeps making those plays, he can throw up all he wants," Campbell said. "There again, it’s day one, but it was good to see him out there. It was a helluva throw by Goff, he went and got it, ran it down which is great. There again, he’s only gonna get better. Every day, he’ll keep putting it in but it’s good to have him out there and he’s got the right mindset.”
Notes
1.) Rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is dealing with an illness, Campbell explained. The Boston College product is expected to compete for a depth role on the offensive line after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft.