What Lions Are Getting in CB Ennis Rakestraw
The Detroit Lions drafted cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
To learn more about the Lions new cornerback, Mizzou Central writer Hunter De Siver answered five questions from All Lions.
1.) What are the Lions getting in Ennis Rakestraw Jr.?
Rakestraw will likely play slot cornerback in his opening years in the NFL. The main knock on Rakestraw as a draft prospect was his lack of size. His 5-foot-11, 183-pound frame has allowed analysts to assume that he may not be big enough to cover some of the bigger NFL receivers.
But, Rakestraw is used to being overlooked because of his size. He’s modified his playing style, becoming a physical defender that smothers receivers at the line of scrimmage. Those same analysts adored him for his toughness at the line and for often taking away his side of the field while at Mizzou, including when he faced LSU’s prominent wide receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., this past season.
2.) Describe Rakestraw's strengths and weaknesses.
Strengths
Man coverage: Although his 4.51-second 40-yard dash could’ve been a bit faster, Rakestraw has shown that he’s more than capable of staying with receivers while in man coverage. When the ball is thrown his way, Rakestraw has done a very solid job of breaking it up, as he did so 12 times (third-most in the SEC) in 2022. This directed opponents to not target receivers under Rakestraw’s jurisdiction nearly as often this past season.
Physical: This kind of goes hand-in-hand with man coverage, but Rakestraw’s abilities to be physical at the line of scrimmage and across the field have made it difficult for opposing receivers to make plays.
Weaknesses
Size: 5-foot-11, 183 pounds is a bit undersized for starting NFL cornerbacks, and this could be tough against some of the bigger receivers.
Injury history: Tore his ACL during his sophomore season, and suffered a core muscle injury this past season that took him out for the final few games.
3.) How soon do you think he could emerge into an NFL starter?
Although he was a late second-round pick, Detroit’s very solid secondary doesn’t have an open spot for Rakestraw. His size suggests the slot/nickel cornerback position would be his best option for the first couple of years of his career. But, his toughness and physicality, combined with Carlton Davis’ expiring contract, may give him a shot at one of the corner spots in 2025.
4.) What is the best way for Aaron Glenn to use Rakestraw his rookie season?
It’s funny. I wrote two Rakestraw articles well before the draft that revolved around analysts talking about where he should land, and both stated that of all 32 teams, the Lions and Aaron Glenn’s system would be the perfect fit.
While Brian Branch has solidified his spot as the starting nickel cornerback, Detroit’s other starting cornerbacks appear to be set with Carlton Davis and first-round pick Terrion Arnold. Thus, Rakestraw will not be a part of the starting 11 his rookie season.
Branch’s versatility allows him to play safety as well, but I like Detroit’s current starters there with Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu. So, he should remain at nickel cornerback.
As previously stated, although Rakestraw proved in college that his smaller frame isn't an issue, the NFL is a different game, especially through the eyes of a rookie. I’m not sure one of Davis’ or Arnold’s backup spots should be for Rakestraw, but perhaps Branch’s at nickel/slot could be, especially since depth is an issue there.
Slot receivers are typically the smaller of the bunch, and Rakestraw would have an easier time covering them to start his NFL career, as opposed to outside pass-catchers. I think his designated role should be as the main backup for Branch. But, Glenn could also use him on various snaps for the other cornerback spots to test him out for 2025. After all, Davis’ contract will be done after next season.
5.) What are one-two things everyone should know about Detroit’s second-round pick?
I included injury history as one of Rakestraw’s weaknesses in the second prompt, but his ability to come back from them is something everyone should know, too.
His sophomore season was derailed when he tore his ACL after Week 4. However, the adversity only made Rakestraw stronger.
"I learned that I can overcome anything," Rakestraw said of his recovery. "Can't take it for granted, 'cause you never know when it's your last snap."
He returned to the field in 2022, where he would record 12 pass break-ups and his one career interception against Abilene Christian. He was a semifinalist for the Comeback Player of the Year award.
His 2023 season also included untimely injury troubles. He missed Week 4 against Memphis with a groin injury, and suffered a core muscle injury later in the season. It caused him to miss the final week of the season and the Cotton Bowl.
Rakestraw’s numbers this past season were down from 2022 due to the injuries. But, he was still a highly-touted NFL Draft prospect, due to his numbers from that junior season (which proved to NFL GMs that he truly “can overcome anything.”)