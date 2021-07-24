Look: Jared Goff Arrives for Training Camp with Detroit Lions' Rookies

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is preparing for his first season under center with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions will be counting on quarterback Jared Goff to aid in their retooling.

All offseason, the 26-year-old has committed to getting to know his new teammates and beginning the process of building chemistry with his new offensive weapons.

General manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff have emphasized in public settings that they do not view Goff as simply being a 'bridge' quarterback keeping the seat warm for the next college quarterback to come in and take over.

The expectation is that Goff will compete and aid the team win football games in 2021.

After attending a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park earlier this week, Goff reported to training camp this weekend along with the other rookies on the Lions' roster.

This weekend should allow Goff to be around his young teammates, especially rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has the opportunity to become a target Goff relies upon heavily this season.

“It’s just being around each other,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “It’s just being around each other, them getting a feel for us as a staff and what we’re looking for, which is ultimately doing the right things and competing. Competing, competing, competing. Everything has got to be about competition.”

Other veterans are set to report on Tuesday, July 27, with the first training camp practice set to take place the following day.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER