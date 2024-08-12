Rams McVay, Stafford Praise Lions Fans for Playoff Atmosphere
The atmosphere at Ford Field for the Detroit Lions' two home playoff games during the 2023 season is still being talked about and praised.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and their coach Sean McVay recently appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast to share their perspective on what it was like to play in Detroit in the postseason.
"I would be not human if I wasn't feeling some of those emotions. Even like the week of practice thinking about it and talking to people that meant a lot to me and my life and my career that live in Detroit and are still a big part of the community there. It definitely was, it meant a lot, it was tough and then when I walked into the stadium I definitely felt it," said Stafford. "But once the ball was snapped, it was time to go. I was just trying to throw for as many yards as I possibly could, score as many touchdowns and beat the hell out of them. Didn't go down that way, but that's what I was trying to do."
Rick Spielman Q&A: Lions Will Not Be Complacent Under Dan Campbell
Detroit's former starting signal-caller was booed mercilessly, even in pregame warmups.
"Honestly, I know what kind of fans they are and honestly I totally understand it. I get it," Stafford expressed. "They’re gonna wanna do everything they can to make my life as uncomfortable as possible. They haven’t had a playoff game there in 30 years, so they’re gonna be jazzed up for whatever. And the fact that it was me, and our team, I’m sure it was even moreso. That was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played a football game in. Sean and I talk about it all the time. We came out for warmups and there was not an empty seat. I mean it was go time from the second we first stepped out of the tunnel.”
For McVay, he noted that the only game that compared to the environment in Detroit was the NFC Championship the Rams played in New Orleans during the 2018 season. However, the coach still placed the atmosphere in Detroit above the Saints game.
“It was the loudest, I’m telling you! I thought the loudest place I’d ever been a part of, coaching wise, NFC Championship 2018 against New Orleans. We’re getting ready to go out, we test it, we had been there earlier in the season, it was rockin’. And I remember it was so loud you couldn’t even hear anything. (Jared) Goff’s mic went out right before, he’s got the backup helmet on. You’re like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ But they did a genius thing, I remember. They (the Saints) showed—Robert Woods had been interviewed during the week, and they said, ‘Do you think the noise is going to be a factor?’ and Robert’s kinda on my shoulder and he answers it exactly like what you would want him to. He’s like, ‘No. We’re going to handle it with poise. It’s not gonna be a factor.’ Well, they showed this s**t (on the screen) during a TV timeout, and the fans just start screaming.
"I’m like, ‘Oh, why the hell did you say that?’ But that was the loudest, by far," McVay explained further. "In Detroit, it was way louder. It was sick. It was a sick atmosphere. Credit to Detroit, and I’m telling you, my dad loved it. They were already out on the field. I came out like 60 minutes before kickoff, the stands are full. My dad said, ‘I heard these guys, these people booing their ass off at somebody. I watched you walking out.’ He was laughing, it was so funny. Everyone is booing, talking to me. It was great. I loved it.”