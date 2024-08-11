All Lions

Recapping Lions Week Against Giants, Storylines to Watch

Patricia Traina helps to recap the Lions week against the Giants.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams (83)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams (83) / Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions participated in two physical, aggressive joint practices against the New York Giants.

Even though the preseason game was not all that thrilling, several players stood out in their efforts to move up the depth chart and potentially earn a roster spot.

After Week 1 of the preseason, there are several storylines to follow this week at Lions training camp.

As this writer said about storylines to follow, "They kind of came away from this week a little bit injury plagued. Unfortunately, two players left with a concussion. Lions lost an offensive lineman in Conor Galvin with a torn MCL. He'll miss a big chunk, I think all of the 2024 season. You look at it from the Lions perspective, a little bit beaten up. But back to the drawing board in terms of now looking at the evaluation of the backups and the second stringers along the offensive line, they're going to need a little bit more from players that they're counting on to battle for opportunities to make this roster.

"You look at it now moving forward from the Lions perspective, it's about continuing their growth on defense, gelling and incorporating players that will return from injury. Continuing to evaluate Marcus Davenport, what he can bring -- James Houston on the edge there opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, and clearly hoping that Hendon Hooker does not miss too much time as his development is key moving forward."

The latest "Lone Wolves" podcast also reviews the main takeaways from the week of joint practices with the Giants and the team's first preseason contest on the road.

