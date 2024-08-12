Rick Spielman Q&A: No Complacency for Lions Under Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have attracted plenty of offseason attention for the moves made by Brad Holmes.
Among those impressed is Rick Spielman, brother of Chris who spent most of his career with the Lions as a player and returned as an executive in 2020. Rick is the former general manager of both the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, the latter post he held from 2012-22.
Now, Spielman helps to host a show for CBS Sports and also spent part of the offseason assisting the Washington Commanders on their head coaching search.
Here is Spielman's conversation with Lions On SI following practice on Sunday, with questions and answers lightly edited for length and clarity.
What are your impressions of the offseason that the Detroit Lions have had in 2024?
Rick Speilman: "I thought Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, they really, even though they had such success last year, but knew the needs they had to try to address and they went out and were very aggressive this offseason. Especially addressing the defensive needs. You see in the secondary trading for Carlton Davis, drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw and bringing in what they already have layered in. Everybody knows the offense, knows the playmakers. They were able to get a lot of extensions done with their critical people. But now, with (Brian) Branch and with (Jack) Campbell going into their second year, now layering in another a defensive draft class, how this defense is gonna improve. They were really good against the run last year, they struggled in the red zone, they struggled in pass coverage. By revamping the way they did the secondary and, I think just watching what I saw out here today, how athletic they are at the corner position and does that give them the flexibility to do some more man coverage or some different types of coverages so they can create different types of pressure packages up front."
After so many years of struggle, the Lions are viewed as having a target on their back. What challenges does that present Dan Campbell and his team?
Spielman: "Yeah, but when you have Dan Campbell as your head coach I don't think there's any complacency whatsoever. In fact, that may even drive them harder because of the success they had, but winning 24-7 at halftime (of the NFC Championship game) and that close to the Super Bowl. To have that taste in your mouth all offseason, yeah it was a great season but it wasn't our ultimate goal. And I think when you have a coach like Dan Campbell who sets the tone for this organization and watching the way these guys practice, I get the opportunity to go out and see a lot of practices. When I see their highest-paid guys competing the hardest out at practice, that tells you the culture of this club."
Your brother, Chris, returned to the organization as a special assistant to chairman and president & CEO in 2020. How has it been for him to return to the organization where he spent so much time as a player?
Spielman: "I think it was critical for him because this is where he started his football career. This is his home, his football team and when he had an opportunity to come back and just assist in any way he can help get this franchise back on track, it was like a dream come true for him. I know that he is just there to assist Brad if he needs anything personnel or the coaches need anything, wherever he can assist or help. But it's too proud of a franchise and too iconic of a franchise not to have the success they've had for so long. And now it's great to watch it all come to fruition."
Which NFC North team presents the biggest challenge for the Lions as they look to repeat as division champions?
Spielman: "I think the way Jordan Love finished last year and him getting his new contract and the young receiving corps that they have. They went out and got the runner from Vegas. I think the defense is gonna be more aggressive with Jeff Hafley coming in as the defensive coordinator. Chicago, I thought they did an outstanding job. You know, we'll see the young quarterbacks and how quickly (they develop) but Caleb looked pretty good (Saturday) up in Buffalo. And then Minnesota, it'll be interesting to see moving on from Kirk and Sam Darnold, or when does J.J. McCarthy take over? So I think it'll be a very competitive division, I think that Green Bay is gonna be a lot faster starting than they were last year at the beginning of the season. I think Chicago is gonna surprise some people as well."