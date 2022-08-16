The Detroit Lions support of their fanbase has been unheralded.

From running back Jamaal Williams staying very late after practice to sign autographs to Aidan Hutchinson taking time after practice to interact with Michigan State fans, the team has taken every opportunity to support their fans.

Quarterback Jared Goff had an opportunity to interact with a fan of the team and even allowed him to don his helmet.

In a 90-second video post featured online, Goff is seen chatting with a young fan, signing his jersey and showing proper respect to the young boys father.

Posted on social media, Detroit's signal-caller has now gone viral for extra kindness that he showcased for a young fan.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Jared Goff is that dude," was posted by OnePrideElite on social media.

Detroit's signal-caller has often shared how playing for fans of the Lions has been rewarding due to the unwavering passion shown, even in tough times.

“It’s been fun to play for a fanbase like this and to play in a place that is so passionate. Like last year, we’re two wins against the Packers in the last game of the season. The place is sold out and we win and it’s loud in the fourth quarter,” Goff said on the “Breneman Shows Up” podcast.

When head coach Dan Campbell wanted to sit the veteran quarterback for the preseason, Goff was not in agreement.

He went to the coaches office when he found out the starters on offense were playing at Ford Field in the preseason opener.

It was just something we just talked about as a staff. He’s playing pretty good -- he was in a good spot. So we kind of just said if we’re going to sit someone we might as well sit Goff. And so, he found out and that is not what he wanted to do," Campbell said. "And he had a conviction for not wanting to do it and I’m all for it -- conviction.”