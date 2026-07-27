3 Things Lions Must Prove at 2026 Training Camp

The Detroit Lions, led by sixth-year head man Dan Campbell, enter training camp with expectations of returning to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs a year ago.

While the roster does contain top-end talent both on offense and defense, several critical questions must be answered prior to Detroit’s regular season opener with the New Orleans Saints.

The team's success in 2026 will hinge on three major things: how quickly the offensive line meshes, who emerges as the starter at EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson and who wins the starting jobs at outside cornerback and nickel corner.

Offensive line gels

All-Pro Penei Sewell will be transitioning to left tackle, and 2025 first-round pick Blake Miller will be assuming Sewell’s duties at right tackle.

Meanwhile, offseason acquisition Cade Mays, arguably the Lions’ prized free-agent addition of the past offseason, will be taking over at center.

The play of those three linemen will undoubtedly be crucial to the performance of the team’s offensive line in 2026.

With that said, it will also be integral for Detroit to receive consistent play from Christian Mahogany at left guard and Tate Ratledge at right guard.

The performance of one’s offensive line is ultra reliant upon trust and chemistry, and the Lions need these aforementioned linemen to become one cohesive unit by the end of camp.

Who is defensive end opposite Aidan Hutchinson?

Entering training camp, I believe that both free-agent acquisition D.J. Wonnum and rookie Derrick Moore, a second-round pick this past April, have a legitimate shot at being the starting EDGE opposite Hutchinson.

I think the two will battle for the job all throughout camp, with the more impressive of the two prevailing as the winner headed into the regular season.

Who are starting cornerbacks?

Perhaps no position possesses more question marks than cornerback following 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold being cut by the organization in June. The Alabama product was released after being arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery and kidnapping plot in Tampa, Fla.

Roger McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin are expected to be the first in line to fill the void at outside corner opposite returning starter D.J. Reed.

Additionally, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a third-year pro, should also see some snaps on the boundary during training camp.

Meanwhile, McCreary is the favorite to win the job at slot corner. Yet, he should face stiff competition for the role from fellow offseason additions Christian Izien and Keith Abney II. Abney, an Arizona State product, was the Lions’ first of two fifth-round picks this year.

If Detroit can solidify its defensive backfield by the end of camp, it should go a long way toward ensuring Kelvin Sheppard’s defense is in good shape this upcoming season.