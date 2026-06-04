3 Things to Watch During Lions' Second OTAs Session

The Detroit Lions' offseason program rolls on with the second session of organized team activities.

Beginning Wednesday, the Lions are off and running with the second of three rounds of OTAs. The second round ends Friday, with the third running June 10-12 before the offseason workout program wraps up with mandatory minicamp the following week.

Within this second session, the Lions will once again be evaluating what they have available. The regular season is still three months away, but the team is certainly using this time to accelerate their preparations for it as evidenced by their all business approach.

Here are three storylines to watch as the Lions partake in their second round of OTAs on Thursday.

Secondary opportunities

With Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch all sidelined, there are opportunities for depth players to prove their mettle all over the secondary. Namely, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is a player worth keeping an eye on.

With Arnold sidelined, Rakestraw has the opportunity to get some action with the first-team defense opposite of D.J. Reed. There have been some encouraging signs from Rakestraw when he's been available through his first two seasons, but injuries have unfortunately hampered him in that time.

After missing all of last season, Rakestraw appears to be healthy and now has a chance to remind skeptics why the team took him in the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has the chance to establish solid footing in the cornerback competition ahead of training camp.

Elsewhere, the Lions are leaning on veterans to fill Joseph and Branch's voids currently. Christian Izien and Chuck Clark both have plenty of starting experience, and the Lions should feel confident in the ability of both players to contribute in a pinch.

Offensive line depth

The competition between Blake Miller and Larry Borom has been well-publicized, but there are other intriguing battles that could decide roster spots later in camp that are ongoing. For starters, second-year pro Miles Frazier has intriguing upside and could be a factor in the rotation next year.

A versatile linemen who played every position but center in college, Frazier could give the team depth at either tackle or guard. When he debuted late in the season last year, Frazier played guard and could be looked to at that position once again in 2026.

However, with the team bringing in multiple veteran interior linemen this offseason, Frazier could also be an option as a swing tackle. The Lions have Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch also competing for snaps at guard, and as a result it would be wise for the team to get Frazier a look at tackle as well.

UDFA standouts

Every year, different undrafted free agents are able to step up and stake their respective claims at a roster spot. This year, the Lions have nine players who fit that bill, including a couple who were graded as draftable but ultimately slipped through the cracks.

Two names to keep an eye on are defensive end Anthony Lucas and linebacker Erick Hunter. Lucas is a former five-star recruit who was unable to put it all together in dominant fashion throughout his college career, but has intriguing athleticism and size.

Meanwhile, Hunter was a standout at FCS Morgan State and fits the Lions' mold. A physical defender with range and athleticism in coverage, Hunter is a player certainly capable of shaking up Detroit's linebacker room and making an impact in training camp.

OTAs don't decide jobs, but can be a big factor when it comes to making a first impression. As a result, the Lions' undrafted free agents are looking to make their case for a spot.