Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Signing S Taylor Rapp

One of the biggest questions looming over the Detroit Lions this offseason and into training camp will be the health of their safety room.

Detroit has one of the best safety tandems in the league in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, however both have injury concerns after the way their 2025 seasons ended. Joseph missed the final 11 games with an undisclosed knee injury, while Branch tore his Achilles in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

As a result, the Lions have been proactive in adding depth this offseason. They signed both Christian Izien and Chuck Clark this offseason, and re-signed Avonte Maddox to give them several options in the secondary.

Throughout the spring, Izien and Clark were the team's starters with both Joseph and Branch sidelined. Time will tell whether one or both of those incumbent starters will be available for camp, but if not the Lions have options at the position.

There are also some interesting options still available with training camp less than two weeks away, including former Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp.

Rapp has played seven NFL seasons across two different organizations, beginning as a second-round pick in the 2019 Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He had a solid career with the Rams, including a four-interception season the year the Rams won the Super Bowl, and parlayed that into a new contract with the Bills heading into the 2023 season.

However, Rapp has been unable to find the same level of success with the Bills over the last three seasons. He did have three total interceptions and 132 combined tackles in his first two years with the team, but suffered a season-ending injury last October that limited his production.

Bleacher Report listed Rapp as an under the radar free agent who could help a team in training camp, and given Detroit's need for safety depth it's easy to see him as a target.

"Coming off a down year, Rapp is unlikely to sign a multiyear contract, but the battle-tested defensive back may just need a one-year, prove-it deal to show why he's still a starting-caliber defender," wrote Moe Moton. "Rapp tracks the ball well. He can provide coverage help at free safety, though teams may want to keep him out of the box because of his 21.2 percent missed tackle rate from last season."

The missed tackle rate is certainly concerning, as the Lions have taken a lot of pride in the physicality and toughness of their defensive backfield and unreliable tacklers struggle to stay on the field. However, last year could be seen as an anomaly as he never had a missed tackle rate above 8.7 percent in his previous six seasons.

Overall, adding Rapp could have some value if neither Branch or Joseph is available to start camp. If he's able to maintain peak performance, he could find a way into a resurgent season.

However, if the Lions do have Joseph at their disposal, perhaps they would see fit to not add at the position and allow Clark and Izien to battle out for the other starting spot.