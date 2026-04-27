5 Must-Know Things About Detroit Lions WR Kendrick Law

Saturday’s NFL Draft continued with Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions moving up for a target they identified on their board, moving up 13 selections to take Kendrick Law, a receiver from Kentucky.

Law was the second player that the Lions targeted and moved for, joining second round pick Derrick Moore, for whom the Lions traded up six spots.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the pass catching core in Motown.

Breaking draft trends

Before their selection of Kendrick Law, the Lions had created a pattern with their first four selections. The Lions draft class of Blake Miller, Moore, Jimmy Rolder, and Keith Abney II all had stayed with the team they signed with out of high school.

Law’s route to the NFL involved a three-year stint with Alabama, where the Arkansas-born player could not break out of more than a rotational role. He kept his talents in the SEC, heading to Kentucky, where he was a two-time gameday captain on his way to being selected for the NFL Draft after a campaign where he had over 500 yards.

The Kentucky player is the first SEC player selected by Brad Holmes during this draft cycle, which is the longest he has gone without selecting a player from the conference since 2021. During that cycle, Holmes did not select a single player from the SEC.

Track Star

During his time at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport (La.), Law ran track in addition to starring on Friday nights on the gridiron. The track star ran a 10.48 in the 100. He also participated in long jump, with a best of 22 feet and eight inches.

Fittingly, Law showed out at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, with 4.45 40-yard time and a 10-foot-5 broad jump.

When he was young, he broke the record for long jump in the 9-10 age group category at the World Junior Olympics in 2014, jumping 16 feet, 8 inches.

Special Teams Standout

During Law’s time at Alabama, the then-freshman receiver earned special teams player of the week for his efforts against Texas A&M. In his next campaign, he earned offensive player of the week recognition for his game against Kentucky, a school he would wind up at a mere two years later.

During his time in college, Law returned kicks at Alabama having three punt returns during his senior season.

Coaching pedigree

Kendrick Law comes from a athletic background, with his father being a running back for Southern Arkansas in the 1990s. While the elder Law was unable to pursue a pro career, he kept in the football world with a coaching career.

Law Sr. served as a head coach for two separate high schools before joining the Captain Shreve staff to support his son during his time in Louisiana.

Inspiration from Heisman winner

The newest Lion pass catcher cited his favorite football player as Robert Griffin III growing up. Despite that, Law never pursued playing the position, following his father’s footsteps at running back at first.

During his free time, one of Law’s hobbies includes hunting and fishing. Growing up, Law held interests in baseball and basketball, but obviously chose to pursue a career on the gridiron, which leads him to Motown.