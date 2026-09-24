Aidan Hutchinson Respects Aaron Glenn, Still Wants to ‘Kick His Ass’

The Detroit Lions’ defense has an ample amount of room for improvement heading into its game with the N.Y. Jets on Sunday. Or at least you would think such is the case after producing back-to-back subpar showings to open the 2026 season.

The Week 3 matchup with the Jets pits the Lions against their former defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

Glenn, who's now in his second year as Jets head man, has coached New York to a 4-15 record in 19 games. He served as the defensive coordinator in Detroit for four seasons (2021-2024).

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson intends on wreaking havoc against Glenn & Co. Sunday.

"I got a lot of respect for him (Glenn), a ton. Definitely still trying to kick his ass on Sunday, though,” the Pro Bowl pass-rusher told 97.1 The Ticket this week. “That, to me, would be showing respect to AG, because I know he’s a great coach and he’s going to have his guys ready."

Through two games, Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit has allowed a staggering 915 total yards and 71 points, both of which rank as the second-worst marks in the NFL.

Without question, it's been a hugely underwhelming start to the season on the defensive side of the ball.

Yet, no team can afford to get too high or too low after any given two-week stretch. And the only choice the Lions have now is to put those shoddy performances behind them.

Hutchinson, for one, shares that mentality.

“I remember in 2023, we went to the Ravens and we got absolutely smoked,” the Pro Bowl pass-rusher told reporters. “Defensively we were horrible, I think the offense scored six points. It was one of the worst performances we've ever had, and I’m sure after that game people were saying that the Ravens were Super Bowl contenders and the Lions are whatever. And that same year, we went to the NFC Championship Game and were up 17 at half.”

The Lions did get “absolutely smoked” against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in 2023, losing, 38-6. It was, by far, their worst loss of the aforementioned season. And undoubtedly, things did not look rosy for Detroit after the dreadful outing.

However, Dan Campbell's squad did manage to bounce back, and lost just three more games the rest of the season. Additionally, Detroit went on to win the NFC North at 12-5, and did reach the NFC Championship Game (lost, 34-31, to San Francisco).

So, all is not lost for the 2026 Lions, which presently own a 1-1 record and still have nearly 90 percent of their season ahead of them. Consequently, they have a more than decent chance of improving defensively and becoming an increasingly well-rounded team.

Detroit gets its first chance to bounce back defensively in its Week 3 affair with the Jets. Kickoff for the contest is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.