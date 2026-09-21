Detroit Lions Are Betting Favorites Against New York Jets

The Detroit Lions will welcome a familiar face to Ford Field, when the New York Jets vist for a Week 3 contest.

Aaron Glenn served as the Lions defensive coordinator from 2021-2024 prior to being named the Jets head coach in 2025.

Detroit opens as a 6.5 point betting favorite, according to DraftKings sports book.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. The Lions had a poor performance defensively against the Buffalo Bills, falling behind by three touchdowns early in the game.

The Jets fell to the Green Bay Packets, 20-17 (OT), blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead at MetLife Stadium.

Glenn is being criticized heavily for opting not to call timeout with just a little less than a minute remaining in the game, after the Jets' defense stopped the Packers. After New York failed to score on their first drive, the Packers took advantage, winning the game with a successful drive offensively.

“I want to go back and really look at it, to be honest with you,” Glenn explained to reporters postgame. "But, I think they were in a situation where they were trying a no brainer, and they took the no brainer, or they took the penalty on that. It was down to 11 seconds. At that point, I didn’t want to put ourselves in a position where we want to take a timeout. Let’s let it end. If they would have punted it, they would have put us in a backed-up situation. I think they could’ve punted the ball and put us in a backed-up situation right there, so that was the reason why.”

Detroit will be looking to make significant changes defensively, after not being able to execute on the road against an AFC powerhouse.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson expects there to be some changes defensively, since there were so many breakdowns in the first couple weeks of the regular seasn.

“That was not good enough. Not good enough. Things will definitely be changed,” Hutchinson explained. “I don’t know what that is necessarily, but I know there will be changes. We’re not going to keep banging our head against the wall, you know what I mean?”

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