Detroit Lions Catch Sad, Unfortunate Stray From Rams WR Davante Adams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to excel later in his NFL career.

After a stellar performance against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, teammate Davante Adams praised the 38-year-old signal-caller on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Speaking on the former No. 1 overall pick's legacy, Adams indicated he would be considered maybe the greatest quarterback of all-time, if he was playing for Rams coach Sean McVay his entire career.

Stafford was drafted by the Lions first overall in 2009. Unfortunately, the team did not have much playoff success during his 12-year tenure, only appearing in the postseason three times from 2009-2020.

"The tough part about being a quarterback in his league is so much of your success and how good you are, how legendary you will become is based off of winning. And obviously, you start off in a place like Detroit, and they were not winning at the rate that the Rams have been here. He's been here since 2021," said Adams. "If his whole career had been here, with a guy like Sean (McVay), they would be saying is this guy literally the best quarterback that have ever played. Winning games, obviously, helped a lot of that. I always respect the guys that can do it consistently for a really long time.

"There are guys that flash, I think the NFL community, all the fans out there, they always want to crown a new king and find a new toy," Adams continued. "At the end of the day, the guys that can go out and do it continuously for years and years, when guys have a whole bunch of tape on them, understand what they like to do, what their small little nuances are that make them good, but when you can still go out and manipulate defenses the way he can, the no-look deal is a like a legitimate tool for him. ..."

Stafford has been praised by teammates due to his calm demeanor and ability to move forward and thrive, despite whatever challenges are occuring throughout the course of the game.

Adams said former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers also had that same quality.

In the Rams 28-6 victory, Stafford went 22 of 31 for 327 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

"If Matthew Stafford was here with Sean McVay for his whole career they would be saying is this guy literally the best QB that's every played..



He's been doing it consistently for a really long time & people really don't understand how dangerous he is with his eyes" ~… pic.twitter.com/AhSg9AqmzX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2026

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