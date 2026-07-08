Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Announces Major Life Decision

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown announced on social media his engagement to long-time girlfriend Brooklyn Adams.

The former fourth-round pick got on one knee and proposed on a yacht, surrounded by white flowers. The couple has attended several events together around Metro Detroit, including Pistons games at Little Caesars Arena.

In August of 2024, the couple purchased a home in Michigan, after Adams completed nursing school.

Adams told People Magazine, during a feature profile, "We bought a house and were both ready to start our lives together. He was so focused on football. I was so focused on nursing school that we put so much on hold in our relationship, and finally wanted to do something together."

Despite the challenges of being romantically involved with a professional athlete, the couple supports each other and tries to maintain a sense of normalcy, despite St. Brown being a high-profile professional athlete.

"I try to explain that the players are gone all the time. Many people don't understand that this can be a really lonely lifestyle," Adams explained. "We do so much and put up with a lot, and yes, we know what we signed up for. In no way am I complaining, but we do so much more than what we're credited for.

"We're always in each other's corner, always rooting each other on. We do little stuff that gives us a sense of normalcy and reminds us outside of football, it's you and we're one."

It happened 💍🥹



Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brooklyn Adams are officially engaged ✅ pic.twitter.com/IBWmH0UQtr — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) July 7, 2026

Supporting the Lions is stressful for many supporters, given the many ups and downs that occur throughout the course of a 60-minute game.

Adams indicated she enjoys spending time with friends and family before games, but regularly feels stress when St. Brown is out on the field.

"I have so much confidence in our team. But I'm stressed all the time," Adams said. "I'm stressed out during the game. I'm always focused. I'm always paying attention. I rarely ever get up unless it's for food. I'm a stress eater. I'm constantly locked in during games. I'm always sick to my stomach.

"I'm always stressed. Game day stresses me out. I rarely eat before games and I can't eat. When the game starts, then I'm munching away because I'm so stressed out."

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