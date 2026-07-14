David Blough: Dan Campbell is Heartbeat of Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made a push to reunite with one of their former quarterbacks in a different capacity this offseason.

When news broke that the team was parting ways with offensive coordinator John Morton, one of the first candidates they interviewed for the vacancy was David Blough. Now a coach, Blough had spent parts of four seasons with the organization mostly in a backup role.

Though he didn't have the most noteworthy career, the players and coaches who have worked with Blough in Detroit were highly complimentary of the impact he made as essentially an extension of the coaching staff in the quarterback room.

However, shortly after he interviewed with the Lions, the Washington Commanders made the prompt decision to promote him from assistant quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

On an appearance on Ari Meirov's 'NFL Spotlight,' Blough spoke about the impact that Lions head coach Dan Campbell has had on him, and what makes him so unique both as a coach and a leader within the organization.

Campbell has had to weather storms throughout his tenure, which will be into its sixth year in 2026. From not getting his first win until Week 13 of his first season to coming a game short of a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, Blough has noticed exemplary consistency within the coach's approach.

“I think what may be the boring answer is the consistency. The way he approached every day in 2021 when we were 0-8, to when we were 12-5 in 2023 and we were rolling in the playoffs," Blough said. "He approached it all the same. You never felt in panic, you never felt veer off course, and I think that’s what’s so special about him as a leader is he’s so true to who he is. It’s the glimpse that everybody gets to see on the outside, it’s why everyone loved him on Hard Knocks, but that is just genuinely Dan Campbell.

"He’s one of the best men I’ve been around in this profession, he’s certainly one of the best leaders I’ve been around," Blough continued. "There’s no question in anybody’s mind for anyone who walks into that facility in Michigan who the heartbeat of that organization is. I think that’s a testament to what he’s done there.”

Goff's resolve

Blough first arrived in Detroit when he was traded there from the Cleveland Browns as a rookie. As a result, throughout his career he was able to work with both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Much like Campbell, Blough has seen Goff ride the highs and lows of playing quarterback at the highest level. Goff struggled in his first season with the team in 2021, but has shown remarkable resolve to resurrect his career after he was essentially cast aside by the Los Angeles Rams.

“Jared came over on different circumstances. He came over beat up, spit out from L.A," Blough said. "The resolve that Jared showed to pull (Detroit) back from where it had been, so getting to walk with Jared in that ’21 season, ’22 season into ’23, getting to be alongside him in parts of those three seasons as they turned it around was really special. To watch what it takes to build himself back up and a city back up and an organization back to where you look at the Lions, where it’s at now."

Stafford's impact

Blough also shared a story about his time playing with Stafford during his rookie year that had not been previously reported.

Blough's wife, Melissa Gonzalez, is a sprinter who competes at an international level and participated in the Tokyo Olympics. During his rookie season, Melissa was competing international in Qatar and the two hadn't seen each for quite some time.

When the Lions' bye week hit and Stafford caught wind of this, he offered to pay for a flight for Gonzalez to return to the states and spend the bye week with Blough. The coach told Meirov that Stafford paid to fly Gonzalez to Chicago, where Blough picked her up.

Nearly a decade later, that story sticks out to Blough regarding the 2025 NFL MVP and his character

“What I learned in that moment was he was trying to make every single person’s experience in the NFL special," Blough said of Stafford. "Whether it was the janitor, whether it was the chef, whether it was one of his teammates that was in and out of the building for a week on the practice squad.

"He didn’t know if I was gonna be there later that season. He was trying to make my experience special, it’s a testament to who he is as a man," Blough continued. "Now I can go forward as a coach and think, ‘I don’t know if this player will make our 53-man roster or be here in training camp, but I can still make his experience special.’”