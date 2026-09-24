Amon-Ra St. Brown Plans To Appeal Hefty Fines Against Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown could be lighter in the wallet this week, should he end up eventually losing his appeal of fines he incurred against the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday afternoon, the former fourth-round NFL draft pick shared with local reporters that he had indeed received word from the league that he was receiving four fines, stemming from a touchdown celebration in which he simulated smoking cannabis.

There were other undisclosed infractions that he was being punished for, but he indicated he was among the many skill position players receiving word about inappropriate celebrations.

Each is just a little north of $14,000, totaling more than $56,000. Back in 2023, St. Brown was fined $43,709 for a blindside block. He again incurred a fine for taunting 2024 ($11,255). Last season, he was fined $12,172 for fighting.

“Yeah, I have (heard from the league). It’s not good, man,” St. Brown said. "$14-something times four. You do the math. But, I’m appealing.”

Across the league several players were hit with fines, including Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves.

Chase expressed players should consult with the NFLPA to try and combat the excessive fines for celebrations.

"I don't know. I'm trying to figure out because that's not what it is. This is literally like a wrestling move. You know what I'm saying? So I don't know. Maybe I should stop," said Chase. "I don't know. Maybe I could do it like this (showcasing a revised version to local reporters). Keep doing it. I don't know, man. I don't know. It was something different for us, something we try to be unique with. Just stopping the fun. So it is what it is."

Chase highlighted players are asked to refrain from publicly sharing on social media their opinions about fines.

"I think this is where the superstars have to get in with the NFLPA and fight for our money. If he's getting fined for doing a drinking gesture, a juice gesture, then I mean, I'm getting fined for an elbow and doing the first down thing. I can't really do much about it," said Chase. "We could complain. I don't even think we can tweet about it because we get fined for tweeting about it.

"So, it's really like players have to keep their mouths shut and deal with it. But we got to have a superstar in the NFLPA to do something about it. Help us along the way."

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