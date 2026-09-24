Detroit Lions 2026 Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: 2 Out, 3 Limited

The Detroit Lions have officially released their second injury report, ahead of their Week 3 home contest against the New York Jets.

Alim McNeill returned, but Ben Bartch and Thomas Harper continue to be non-participants.

Ahmed Hassanein was limited in practice on Wednesday with an illness, but was a full participant on Thursday.

Detroit may be forced to do some shuffling at the safety position, as Harper has missed the first two practices this week.

Christian Izien could be called upon to play alongside veteran Chuck Clark.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked this week if the defense would be forced to scale back, given the roster shuffling and the difficulty adapting early in the season to what he wants to accomplish.

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"Not necessarily. I mean, you got to say scale things back," said Sheppard. "There hasn't been a lot, a lot of kind of stuff on tape in the first two weeks. Yeah, we go about doing things a different way. I know you see the pressure rate and things like that. And that all was very successful and beneficial for us all throughout camp against one of the most explosive offenses.

"But, that doesn't matter if Week 1 is not showing, Week 2 is not showing. Okay, we may need to alter and kind of tweak some things. And what does Izzy do well? All right Izzy, well come in here because you're more important than I am because execution is more important than scheme to Coach Shepp. That's what I said. That was number one beginning of the week."

Detroit's defense is strongly in need of a good performance, following two subpar performances against the Saints and Jets.

"Stand by your word now, Coach Shepp. You got a new guy up here safety. Izzy, come here. What calls do you like on this sheet? Tell me why. Don't just tell me because tell me why you like him. And that's when you start to gain that level of understanding with the player," said Sheppard. "And then as the play caller, let's put him in this position. Here's why. Because you told me. You got me? All good. And that's when we move forward.”

Lions' Week 3 Thursday injury report

G Ben Bartch (NP) -- Foot

Safety Thomas Harper (NP) -- Ankle

G Christian Mahogany (LP) --HipT

Blake Miller (LP) -- KneeG

Tate Ratledge (LP) -- Elbow

LS Hogan Hatten (FP) -- Wrist

DE Ahmed Hassanein (FP) -- Illness

DT Alim McNeill (FP) -- Personal