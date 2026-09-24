Odds Lions Beat Jets in Week 3

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions (1-1) will look to get back on the right track against the N.Y. Jets (1-1).

The Week 3 matchup will see the Lions square off with a former friend: former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn, now in his second season as New York's sideline boss, served as Dan Campbell's defensive coordinator from 2021-2024. It was largely a good stint for Glenn, who garnered more and more interviews for head coaching vacancies until ultimately landing the Jets’ head job in 2025.

Through 19 games in the Big Apple, he owns a 4-15 record. Yet, he has the city of New York believing that they have a chance to potentially compete for a playoff spot through the first two weeks of the 2026 campaign.

The Jets are coming off a devastating 20-17 overtime defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off an embarrassing 41-31 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Detroit should have a solid chance of bouncing back against Glenn's squad; yet, it won't be easy.

Thus far, Glenn's defense is allowing both the second-fewest passing and rushing yards. Plus, the Brian Duker-coordinated unit has permitted the sixth-least points through two weeks (30; 15.0/game).

Meanwhile, the Jets’ offense, with veteran signal-caller Geno Smith under center, has basically been a middle-of-the-road unit. It's averaging 20 points per game through two contests, ranking 20th out of 32 NFL teams.

Smith has thrown for just a touchdown and 462 through two weeks. And then when it comes to their ground game, Breece Hall has led the way with 131 yards and a score.

Arguably New York's best offensive weapon, however, is wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson, now in his fifth NFL campaign, has amassed 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He's certainly a candidate to erupt for a big day against Detroit's thin secondary.

The Lions have allowed the second-most passing yards (621) and the second-most points (71) thus far in 2026.

To make matters worse, along with safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) being on the PUP list, defensive back Avonte Maddox is now out for the season with a foot injury. Additionally, safety Thomas Harper is also in danger of sitting out Sunday with an ankle ailment.

It could spell big-time trouble for the Lions’ already beleaguered defensive backs room.

Subsequently, the Jets definitely do have a shot to pull off the Week 3 upset.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to give Detroit a 69 percent chance to improve to 2-1 on the season.